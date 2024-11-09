Dolphins are rolling the dice at quarterback entering MNF battle vs. Rams
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel learned absolutely nothing about the need for a quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa went down in Week 2.
The Dolphins' two men in charge of the roster are rolling the dice this week with only two quarterbacks on the roster. Miami will head to Los Angeles with Tua and Skylar Thompson and will not add a third player who could serve as an emergency QB.
Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed C.J. Beathard off the Dolphins' practice squad, leaving them with only two quarterbacks.
McDaniel told the media this week that while there have been discussions on the subject, they have no immediate plans to sign a player to the practice squad. In a way, it probably makes sense. There are no quarterbacks available that could save a game, let alone a season, should Tagovailoa go down.
And frankly, neither will Thompson. Still, having a quarterback who can at least handle snaps in case of an emergency would at least get the team through the game.
Mike McDaniel confirms Dolphins haven't added a third quarterback
"No, we do not (have a new practice squad quarterback)," said McDaniel. "We've been discussing that. We're also pretty hopeful about Snoop's (Tyler Huntley) recovery. But as it stands, it will be Tua and Skylar this week."
When the subject of Tua's health comes up, it is typically surrounding his previous concussions, but there are a million other possibilities. He had dealt with a hand injury that kept him out of games earlier in his career. Freak accidents happen.
RELATED: Dolphins' Zach Sieler provides important injury update ahead of MNF vs. Rams
With Miami's season on the line, there is probably no need for a third backup.
Huntley is an interesting situation to watch. He isn't back yet, and there is no timetable for a return, but will he assume the second-string role on the Dolphins' offense when he comes back? His play was marginally better than it was with Thompson at quarterback.
Huntley showed he is better than Thompson, but he did not show he can be the answer to the Dolphins' long-term backup problem. Miami needs to have a much better quarterback room in 2025, or they will continue to risk their seasons with Tua, even if it is only for a few games.