Dolphins send brutal message to veterans in final 53-man roster prediction

The NFL's mandatory cuts will be coming for every NFL team this Tuesday. The Miami Dolphins will have some easy decisions to make initially, but several of their units are going to keep Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier up all night.

Miami's strongest unit is linebacker, but the cuts are going to run deeper at other positions with the hopes of keeping that unit intact.

It is unclear what approach the Dolphins will take with their roster cuts. Since McDaniel's arrival, the Dolphins have made cuts the day following their last preseason game, and they have waited until the last day.

Dolphins make the smart move and keep three quarterbacks while releasing former draft picks

Quarterbacks (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers

The Dolphins have no choice but to keep three quarterbacks. Of the two backups, Ewers has the most promise for the long term, but Miami gave Wilson a guaranteed contract they are not going to eat. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Ewers to take over the backup role.

If the Dolphins are going to have any success this year, however, it will come on the shoulders of Tua Tagovailoa.

Running backs/Fullbacks (4): De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, Alec Ingold

This was supposed to be the Dolphins' deep unit. Eyes will remain on Wright as the team makes sure there are no injury setbacks. Because of those concerns, the door for Shampklin is open; however, the Dolphins have to trim units to get other players on the roster. Shampklin has run hard, but the practice squad is his best chance to stick with the Dolphins.

It is still uncertain whether or not Achane will be ready for week one, but the Dolphins have another week to get him ready. They are reportedly going to slowly bring him back to avoid further aggravation of the calf.

Wide receivers (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tahj Washington

The only question mark here is Theo Wease, Jr., who has given McDaniel more than enough reasons to stick around. Wease isn't likely to make the roster, but he is a shoo-in for the practice squad. The Dolphins will probably bring back Erik Ezukanma into the fold on the PS as well, but his time as a full-time member of the Dolphins roster is over. He hasn't taken the steps forward the Dolphins were expecting.

The player who has been impressive this camp is Tahj Washington. The Dolphins have no choice but to keep him on the final 53 because the chances of him sliding through waivers is low at this point. He has a good showing in preseason games as well.

Tight ends (4): Darren Waller, Pharaoh Brown, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner

With Waller now activated, the Dolphins are set at tight end. They could make another move to upgrade the position, but it would come at the cost of Conner making the roster. Most fans would be okay with Hill being released, but McDaniel made it clear he will be on the roster when he sat him out of the preseason game two.

Waller is clearly the go-to TE on the roster, but if Conner can stay healthy, he may eventually pull ahead of Hill and steal reps.

Offensive line (9): Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul, Jackson Carman, James Daniels, Braeden Daniels, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Larry Borom

PUP: Liam Eichenberg

Only four days after adding Yodny Cajuste, he was put on IR. The good news for the offensive line is that Jackson is now expected to be ready for week one. Eichenberg, however, is another story. The Dolphins will carry eight or nine linemen on the roster. Last year, they used the practice squad to elevate players as needed, and it's expected to be a similar situation this year.

We don't have Daniel Brunskill on this list, but he would be the 10th if he were included. He is also a likely PS addition. Last week, we had Borom off the roster, but it is becoming more likely they will keep him around. He hasn't earned his spot, though.

Defensive tackles (4): Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips

Miami's DTs are stacked, and it could become one of the best units in the league. Zeek Biggers will be on the PS to start the season. There should be no problem getting him through waivers.

Linebackers (9): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Grayson Murphy, Tyrel Dodson, Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gray, K.J. Britt, Matt Judon

The Dolphins' linebacker unit is the bread and butter of the roster. They are stacked and deep. This will be the toughest unit to reduce when final cuts begin. With the addition of Judon, there is little chance of Cameron Goode and Channing Tindall making the team.

It isn't looking good for Mohamed Kamara either. Kamara has yet to take a forward step and has seen limited reps in practice, given the depth of the unit. He should clear waivers and end up on the practice squad. We have Murphy making the team as well, but the numbers may stack against him. He and Eugene Asante have a lot of potential, but one, if not both of them, could be released.

The Dolphins have 16 players at that position entering their final preseason weekend. There isn't enough room for them all.

Cornerbacks (8): Kendall Sheffield, Storm Duck, Elijah Campbell, Ethan Bonner, Mike Hilton, Jack Jones, Cam Smith, Jason Marshall Jr.

The cornerback unit is going to be another tough call, not because of the deep talent, but the lack of depth. Miami had to bring in another corner, Cameron Dantzler, but he may not have enough time to make a big enough impression. Eight cornerbacks seems light, but given the roster breakdown, the Dolphins may not be able to afford to keep another.

With Marshall's recent play and his move into the nickel role, the Dolphins could cut Hilton if they prefer someone else. Marshall has been practicing better.

Safeties (3): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick McMorris, Ifeatu Melifonwu,

PUP Ashtyn Davis

The Dolphins would usually keep four safeties, but they have to cut somewhere to afford more players at other positions. Davis is still considered week-to-week so that he may start the season on the injured list. Jordan Colbert or rookie Dante Trader could become the 4th, but Miami can likely slide them to the practice squad as well.

Specialists (3): Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona

The punting competition played out like most fans expected. Jake Bailey was the favorite from the start, and Miami released Ryan Stonehouse a week earlier.

