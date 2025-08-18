Dolphins make bold Quinn Ewers decision in updated 53-man roster prediction

Week 2 of the preseason is in the books, and the Miami Dolphins played tough against one of the roughest teams in the NFL. They are now one week closer to making their final roster cuts, with decisions Mike McDaniel is not going to find easy.

In years past, there was a good sense of who would be on the final roster. There have always been a surprise or two each year with either a veteran heading out of Miami or a surprise undrafted rookie making the team. This year, both could happen.

The Dolphins have a lot of decisions to make, but some of the younger guys are giving the team a reason to keep them, and that could come at the cost of several veterans. Here are our updated 53-man roster predictions after the second preseason game.

Quinn Ewers and other young players earn their spot in Dolphins 53-man roster predictions

Quarterbacks (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers

Both Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers bounced back after a bad game against the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins only need to carry one backup quarterback on the roster, but Ewers is making a case to be the third. Miami may not be able to sneak him through the waiver process.

Running backs/Fullbacks (5): De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, Aaron Shampklin, Alec Ingold (FB)

Alexander Mattison's season-ending injury created a void on the roster. The Dolphins signed two RBs before the Lions game: Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin. Shampklin had a strong debut on Saturday, and it might be enough to give him an edge to make the team.

De'Von Achane is dealing with a soft-tissue injury, which could open the door for another running back. In this prediction, Shampklin makes the roster as a result.

Wide receivers (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tahj Washington

If Tahj Washington was on the roster bubble, he isn't anymore. Washington has looked good in both preseason games, and Miami can't afford to subject him to waivers. The wide receiver room is as locked in as it could be.

With Washington playing well, there is little reason to believe that Erik Ezukanma will make the team. On Saturday, he was targeted only three times and had one reception for three yards. Not the production you would expect in a game where four receivers sat out.

Theo Wease Jr. has been excellent as well, but the numbers are not adding up for the final 53. If he clears waivers, there is no question he will be back on the practice squad. He is developing well.

Tight ends (3): Pharaoh Brown, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner

PUP: Darren Waller

This is going to get a bit shaky as we head to the start of the season. Waller remains on the inactive list, and honestly, I'm not sure he doesn't begin the season there. We'll learn more in the final week of preseason.

Tanner Conner has looked good the last two weeks, and without Waller on the field, he is getting more reps. McDaniel made his decision on Hill clear by holding him out of the Lions game. If Hill were competing for a roster spot, he would have suited up.

Offensive line (8): Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul, Jackson Carman, James Daniels, Braeden Daniels, Yodny Cajuste, Kion Smith

PUP: Liam Eichenberg; IR: Austin Jackson

Germain Ifedi is on injured reserve. That leaves the door open for recently added Yodny Cajuste, who has some starting experience. The Dolphins' offensive line lacks depth beyond the starters. Larry Borom is a player to keep an eye on, however. The Dolphins' free-agent addition has not looked good and continues to regress rather than move forward.

In this prediction, the Dolphins make the right move and cut ties with him in favor of keeping Braeden Daniels, who has been looking quite good in camp practices and the preseason games. We also believe that Austin Jackson will start the season on IR with the hope of designating him to return. In his place, expect Jackson Carman to make the team.

Defensive tackles (4): Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips

Zeek Biggers is giving defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver a reason to keep him, but there might not be room on the 53. GM Chris Grier typically will keep his entire draft class, but this year, he may not be able to. Biggers is going to be hard to sneak through waivers, but he should make it, as his tape isn't deep with reps.

Linebackers (9): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Grayson Murphy, Tyrel Dodson, Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gray, K.J. Britt

The Dolphins would love to keep a few more linebackers, so watching the practice squad announcements will make a lot of sense. With the way everyone is playing, there is likely no room for Cameron Goode and Channing Tindall. The Dolphins have given them time, but they can't continue to wait for their development at the expense of someone else.

The sleeper to watch here is Eugene Asante. Asante is a physical linebacker who hits harder than most of the players on the roster. It's hard to see him taking a spot away from another linebacker, but if Miami can clear him through waivers, he will be back on the practice squad.

Cornerbacks (8): Kendall Sheffield, Storm Duck, Elijah Campbell, Ethan Bonner, Mike Hilton, Jack Jones, Cam Smith, Jason Marshall Jr.

The writing is on the wall for Cam Smith. Despite his making the team in this prediction, the Dolphins are one free agent signing away from sending him on his way. Cornell Armstrong has been decent and could provide Miami more upside potential than Smith, but Grier isn't going to let his former second-round pick go for Armstrong. With Ethan Bonner hurt and still awaiting an evaluation on his hamstring, the Dolphins could carry another CB if he can't get healthy before cuts.

One player to keep an eye on is Isaiah Johnson, who is consistently making plays. Johnson is still a long shot to make the team, and we still believe the final roster will include a player not currently playing for the Dolphins. Jason Marshall should make the 53, which would leave Miami trimming the roster somewhere else if they sign a free agent.

Safeties (4): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick McMorris, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ashtyn Davis

There is no room for Dante Trader, who will be added back to the practice squad. The Dolphins can't afford to keep more than four safeties on the roster, and the others are outplaying him. He has also missed considerable time in camp.

Specialists (3): Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona

Through two preseason games, it has become clear that Jake Bailey will win the punting job.

