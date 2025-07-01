Dolphins send clear message to veteran TE with shocking Darren Waller trade

After sitting out a season in retirement, Darren Waller is joining the Miami Dolphins after an utterly shocking trade with the New York Giants.

It is clear the Dolphins are hoping to get at least half of the production they received from Jonnu Smith last season. We say half because no one expected that kind of play. Waller, meanwhile, has been out of football for an entire season and hasn't had a Pro Bowl-level season since 2020.

Entering the offseason, Miami seemed content with its TE room thanks to Smith. Many wondered if Smith getting traded to the Steelers would allow Julian Hill to step into the starting job. Given Waller was acquired within 24 hours of that trade, the answer is clearly no.

Darren Waller trade proves the Dolphins don't trust Julian Hill

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Campbell University, Hill has been with the Dolphins for two seasons and has yet to take a progressive step forward. Often ridiculed for his untimely mistakes and penalties, he needs at least one more season of development before the coaching staff can trust him with a bigger role.

With Waller set to dominate the target share, and Pharaoh Brown taking over the main blocking duties, it is hard to envision a role for Hill within Mike McDaniel's offense.

Hill stood to gain the most with the Smith trade, but he also stands to lose the most with Waller's arrival. The 24-year-old Hill isn't ready to take over a full-time starting role even though Miami's tight end room has been relatively thin since he entered the league.

Hill still has a good chance to make the team, but he will need to show a clear sign of development in year three. Hayden Rucci, Tanner Conner, and undrafted rookie Jalin Conyers will all bring their best to training camp.

Hill has had two seasons to prove he should be "the guy." Waller being added shows the Dolphins are not convinced he is ready, and we don't blame them.