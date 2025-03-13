Dolphins sign most underwhelming Raheem Mostert replacement imaginable

There is no question the Miami Dolphins need to address their running back unit but they very easily could have done so with a player that actually fills what they need.

Earlier on Thursday, the Dolphins signed linebacker K.J. Britt, who played for Tampa Bay last season; shortly afterward, former Dolphins LB Anthony Walker signed with the Buccaneers. The Dolphins are now swapping players with the Raiders, basically.

If there was any chance of Raheem Mostert returning, it ended when he signed with the Raiders earlier on Thursday. Miami is replacing him with running back Alexander Mattison, per Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz.

Dolphins reportedly sign RB Alexander Mattison after losing Raheem Mostert

Mattison has always shown a bit of promise but he has managed to frustrate fantasy football owners who can't get a grasp on his inconsistency. He is not a legit short-yardage threat either, something the Dolphins actually need.

Speaking with Adam Patrick of TheVikingAge.com reached out after the news broke. "Former Viking, I wish I had good things to say about him, but...," said Patrick, "He's a bigger back, but he is NOT good in short-yardage situations."

Truth be told, he is frustrating because has been around the league for a while and still hasn't quite carved out a niche' with his playing style. Since his rookie year in 2019, Mattison has 2,790 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. He has another 7 TDs through the air and 1,012 yards receiving.

With 11 selections in this year's NFL Draft, the Dolphins should use a mid to late round selection on a running back. It's a fantastically deep class and there are bruisers that can be had late, and that is the type of player missing from the roster.

As Patrick said, "Maybe McDaniel can help him in that area." Maybe, but McDaniel hasn't quite found a way to pull a player's best of them yet.