Any hope of Dolphins re-signing Raheem Mostert just went out the window

One of the best and most friendly Miami Dolphins players is leaving town via free agency, and we couldn't be happier.



Two seasons ago, Raheem Mostert pulled off an incredible record-breaking season. He tied Christian McCaffrey for the most combined touchdowns in the league, led all running backs in rushing touchdowns, and his 18 trips to the end zone broke the franchise's single-season record, previously held by Mark Clayton.

Mostert was released by the Dolphins prior to the start of free agency to clear cap space, and now, his time in Miami has reportedly come to an end as the 30-year-old running back will be joining his former coach Chip Kelly and the Las Vegas Raiders, according to FOX Sports's Jordan Schultz on Thursday.

There were some who believed the Dolphins would attempt to bring him back on a reduced salary to provide depth. But 2024 wasn't a great year for Mostert, who found himself benched after a series of horribly-timed fumbles. Eventually, his struggles led to him dropping to third on the depth chart behind Jaylen Wright.

Raheem Mostert won't return to the Dolphins, who now need RBs

The Dolphins saved over $3 million when they released Mostert earlier this year. They may need to use some of that money to find a couple more runners.

Miami has selected a running back in every NFL Draft but one over the last seven years, so it is likely that will play out again this year.

With Mostert leaving and Jeff Wilson Jr. also a free agent, Miami may need to look for another backup just in case the draft doesn't shake the way they want it to. It shouldn't be too hard to find an inexpensive runner who can provide a more physical style to complement Wright and Achane.

Losing Mostert was expected, but the Dolphins could have kept Chris Brooks last year instead of the trio of injured receivers. Brooks was a perfect complement to Miami's offensive backfield, but an injury led to his eventual departure.

