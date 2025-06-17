Dolphins are sitting on a breakout star and the league has no idea

There will be a lot of big storylines for the Miami Dolphins this year, but one is flying under the radar.

While many in the media continue to focus on Tua Tagovailoa and the offense, or the returns of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, one player could have a huge breakout season that the league may not be ready for.

We are talking about Chop Robinson, of course.

Robinson was nominated for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. His slow start turned into a fantastic finish, with six sacks and 13 quarterback hits in his final 10 games. Now, Robinson could be much better because he will finally have teammates surrounding him who will take some of the pressure off of him.

If Chubb and Phillips are healthy, Robinson will benefit from the edge. If Kenneth Grant can play at a high level inside with Zach Sieler, Robinson will find his life easier outside as well.

Chop Robinson is in a great position to make a massive jump in second season with Dolphins

The NFL knows his name, but across the landscape of teams and their fans, Robinson is more of an afterthought to Chubb and Phillips. When writers and podcasters talk about the Dolphins' chances in 2025, many don't mention Robinson at all. That will change this year.

Robinson is in a position to make the Dolphins question the need to retain Phillips beyond this season. An impending free agent after 2025, Phillips likely needs to turn in a full season of play, or the Dolphins will let him go. Robinson succeeding this year could make that decision easier.

Robinson is expected to earn double-digit sacks in 2025. There is no reason to believe he can't hit that number, regardless of whether Chubb and Phillips are healthy. But if they are, Robinson could be in a position to lead the league. I said what I said.

