Dolphins smartly pushing to bring back 2 more of their own free agents

The Miami Dolphins can't afford to make big moves, which means bringing back some of their own in-house free agents will make sense. They apparently are looking at two of them.

Miami still has several areas of need despite making a relatively active start to free agency. The team hit the market with temperate resolution in part because it has limited cap space.

This year's free agent market is considered to not be very good. This is going to continue in the years to come as teams increasingly work to keep their own players. The Dolphins have managed to keep a handful, but according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, two more free agents could soon return.

On his weekly WSVN-7 Fox segment, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Dolphins have offered free agent OLB Emmanuel Ogbah a contract but "we haven't found common ground" as of yet and nothing is imminent. Doesn't rule out Jeff Wilson Jr. re-signing here. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 17, 2025

Dolphins could still bring back free agents Emmanuel Ogbah and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Emmanuel Ogbah is a player we have been banging the drum for. He played well last year and offers an insurance policy to Jaelan Phillips. Clearly, the Dolphins want him back. Drew Rosenhaus will maximize the return but at some point. Ogbah may have to take a little less than he wants, while the Dolphins will have to move a little as well.

The Dolphins have Alexander Mattison under contract, along with De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Re-signing Wilson gives the Dolphins another serviceable depth piece, but he isn't going to see much playing time. Last year, he spent quite a bit of time on the inactive list.

Re-signing Wilson would give the Dolphins more depth, even if he doesn't get many snaps. From his health to playing time, Wilson should hope to get a call from somewhere else. If he does stay in Miami, he will be relegated to an emergency running back, but that isn't a bad thing at this point in his career.

More Dolphins News and Analysis