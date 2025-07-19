This Dolphins starter may have just lost his job before camp even begins

One of the bigger storylines over the past couple of weeks is one that has plagued not only the Miami Dolphins, but the healthy majority of teams around the NFL. It's been that of second-round picks having continued to go unsigned, but finally, there has been several dominos to fall.

The Dolphins did, indeed, end up signing their second rounder, Jonah Savaiinaea, to his rookie deal. The guard out of Arizona had previously been one of several second-round picks waiting for a contract thought was fair.

Now that Savaiinaea's conract is taken care of, that might signal the end for a longtime Miami starter.

Liam Eichenberg is likely out as a Dolphins starter after four seasons

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Liam Eichenberg has been a full-time starter for the Dolphins. But, the former Notre Dame standout has yet to find a position which works well for him.

Eichenberg has played all five offensive line positions for Miami over the years. And, no matter where he's positioned, his play has simply been mediocre at best. Last year, playing tackle, Eichenberg was horrendous. He gave up a total of 62 pressures and nine sacks on the year.

He also saw 10 penalties accepted against him.

After Miami signed James Daniels, who figured to lock down one of the guard spot, Eichenberg theoretically would have slotted in at the other guard position. But, then the Dolphins drafted Savaiinaea.

Until he was signed, you could have argued that the most sensible starter at the second guard position would have been Eichenberg. Had Savaiinaea not reached an agreement and had to sit out some of training camp, there is a good chance Eichenberg would've slotted in there.

Now, with Savaiinaea ready to rock and roll, that should be the end for Eichenberg, much to Dolphins fans' relief. The former Irish standout came into the league with a ton of potential, but we just haven't seen it consistently pan out.

Therefore, it's the next man up, and that man has himself a brand-new deal.