Dolphins still NFL's worst team in the trenches due to Mike McDaniel's culture

The Miami Dolphins have developed a reputation as a very soft team that can be pushed around quite easily under Mike McDaniel, and their overall inability to address that area has come to a head in the 2025 season amid a 1-6 start that will likely end with a regime change.

Fans who want to point the finger at Miami's poor play in the trenches are on very firm ground for complaint, as the Dolphins ranked as the league's worst defensive line by Pro Football Focus. McDaniel's pathetic pass rush is matched in poor play only by the group protecting Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami was also named as the league's second-worst offensive line, with only the Cleveland Browns (whom Miami rarely beats up on in a Week 7 loss) behind them. McDaniel's inability to fix the trenches may be what ultimately does him in.

Dolphins ranked as league's worst defensive line and second-worst offensive line

The offensive line was expected to be one of the worst in the league, but Miami has generally gotten passable play from left tackle Patrick Paul and right tackle Larry Borom. Where things are falling apart is on the interior, as their guard duo of Cole Strange and Jonah Savaiinaea is without question the worst in the league.

A former Patriots top pick, Strange ranked 75th out of 82 qualified guards in the NFL since he moved into the starting lineup, but No. 37 overall pick Savaiinaea is what is dragging this unit down. A former college tackle, Savaiinaea's 26.8 overall grade and unfathomable 2.1 pass block grade are not just bench-worthy; they are bordering on cut-worthy despite his status.

Defense is more surprising because of the draft capital and money invested in the position. Bradley Chubb has been doing his thing to the tune of four sacks so far this season, but Jaelan Phillips has just two sacks despite oodles of talent and Chop Robinson has taken a noticeable step back.

Veteran Matthew Judon was made a healthy scratch, and he seems like someone that is almost assured of moving on in the near future. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has already admitted that playing alongside Christian Wilkins and Calais Campbell may have played a part in why Zach Sieler looks much worse in 2025.

Until the Dolphins figure out how to assert themself at the line of scrimmage, which they used t manage early in the McDaniel tenure, all the passing game razzle-dazzle he brings to the table won't be enough to turn this team into a possible winner.