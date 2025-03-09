Dolphins must target these free-agent QBs to back up Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has managed to stay completely healthy for just one of the past five seasons. The Miami Dolphins entered 2024 with high expectations, but Tagovailoa missed six games, and they barely missed out on a playoff berth.

The Dolphins had far more problems than just Tua in 2024, but unlike the Carousel of Progress at Disney World, the backup quarterback situation was just a carousel.

Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel found the right excuses for last year's miserable quarterback play behind their starter, but they also vow not to let it happen again. With free agency about to begin, the Dolphins will need a quality backup if they have any hopes of winning without Tua, and the field isn't great.

Miami won't look at quarterbacks who want to start or challenge Tagovailoa for the job. Because of that, we can safely rule out guys like Russell Wilson or Justin Fields should either become available. We can also rule out Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones.

Realistic backup quarterback targets for the Dolphins in free agency

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy G worked this system in San Francisco but was never consistent enough to become a franchise quarterback. His career took him to the Raiders, where he was relegated to a backup role.

Miami would likely be his last stop, but knowing a similar system to what McDaniel runs would give him less of a learning curve. Should the Dolphins need him to step in, McDaniel wouldn't have to change much. Garoppolo shouldn't be too expensive at this stage of his career.

Gardner Minshew

Sometimes you need players who the locker room would love, and Minshew is a well-liked player around the NFL. The Raiders will reportedly release him at the start of the new league year. At 28 years old, he has a lot of playing time left in his career, but it is clear by now that his role in the league is as a backup.

That's what the Dolphins need. Minshew needs to reel himself in from time to time, but in Miami, he would have the best supporting cast of his career.

Marcus Mariota

The Dolphins were one of several teams reported to have interest in Mariota previously, and they could make it work this offseason. He has a good relationship with Tagovailoa, with the Dolphins quarterback saying he looked up to Mariota in high school.

Mariota would bring a calming presence to the quarterback room and has the experience and leadership qualities to step on the field and manage a game. He isn't going to win four games on his own if Tua goes down, but he could pull off two or three, which is better than the Dolphins did last year.

Jameis Winston

Winston has been a water-cooler topic for Dolphins fans. He is well-liked and respected but never reached his full potential. Still, there is a lot to like about him as a backup, and he can win. Winston would have a great supporting cast in Miami.

While he takes risks and turns the ball over, Winston makes big plays and has thrown 154 touchdown passes in 105 career games.

More affordable free-agent quarterback options the Dolphins could look at

Based on their spending history, the Dolphins likely won't spend big money on a backup quarterback. Chances are, they will look to add cheaper players, with the hopes of not needing them. These players would make sense for the Dolphins at a much lower cost than those named above.

Zach Wilson

Drew Lock

Mac Jones

Easton Stick

Desmond Ridder

Bailey Zappe

