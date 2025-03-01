Dolphins could target reliable veteran in free agency to bolster offensive line

The Miami Dolphins' offensive line is in need of plenty of help (ranked 15th in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2024).

There could be a lot of new faces up front for Mike McDaniel's squad, as numerous players will see their contracts expire on March 12.

The team disappointed in 2024 in many aspects, and a shaky offensive front could have numerous openings at the guard spots.

Guard Kevin Zeitler would be a welcome addition for the Dolphins in free agency

He's a 13-year veteran who has played for five different organizations during his NFL career. He remains one of the best players in the league at his position. He's about to hit the free-agent market unless the reigning NFC North champions opt to bring him back for a second year. Fortunately for GM Chris Grier, the team now has a little salary-cap room to play with.

Kevin Zeitler was the 27th overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012. He made his way to Cleveland in 2017, and after two seasons with the Browns, was traded to the New York Giants. After two years with Big Blue, he was released by the club during the 2021 offseason. It was off to Baltimore, where he spent three seasons with John Harbaugh's club. A year ago, he signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

USA Today's Jacob Camenker sent one free agent to each of the NFL's 32 teams, and has the experienced performer landing in South Florida.

"Miami's three top guards—Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones and Isaiah Wynn—are all set to be free agents…Zeitler turns 35 in March but graded as Pro Football Focus' No. 3 guard in 2024. He still has enough left in the tank but shouldn't break the bank in the twilight of his career. He played on a one-year, $6 million deal with the Lions in 2024," writes Camenker.

If you are the Dolphins, adding Zeitler and perhaps using the 13th overall pick on help inside as well may be a very wise move.

A pro who has started 197-of-198 regular-season games (plus seven more in the playoffs) would not only be a welcome addition, but could serve as a mentor to a rookie as well.

