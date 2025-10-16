Dolphins' trade buzz puts wrong running back on the chopping block

The Miami Dolphins are a team many are watching as the NFL trade deadline creeps closer. With several players already rumored to be on the move before the Nov. 4th deadline, another name is now joining the mix.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano has been working the phones and he now believes that second-year proJaylen Wright is someone to watch from Miami's running back room.

It's easy to see why Wright would be on the trade block. He was a healthy scratch last week, and rookie Ollie Gordon has jumped him on the depth chart. However, Wright is the wrong running back the Dolphins should trade; it should be De'Von Achane.

Dolphins should trade De'Von Achane before Jaylen Wright

"If Miami decides to trade players before the deadline, it could move on from Jaylen Wright," Graziano wrote. "He was a healthy scratch Sunday against the Chargers and seems to have been supplanted by rookie Ollie Gordon II on the depth chart behind starter De’Von Achane.

Achane is a fantastic player. He has the versatility to bounce tackles outside, run between the tackles, and is excellent in the passing game. He is one of the more well-rounded backs in the NFL. And that should make him desirable to other teams.

It doesn't make any sense to trade Achane until you realize that it does. To put this simply, the Dolphins are not a good football team.

No team in the NFL will build its roster around a running back. Those days are long gone. When this season is over, the Dolphins are back in rebuild mode. Their focus will shift to letting the new head coach take the team in whatever direction he sees fit

Achane is a player that any coach would love, but he will also want a big contract extension next year. If the Dolphins don't swap general managers this year, Chris Grier is not investing in an extended contract.

Miami can secure reasonable compensation for Achane, avoid paying him a premium deal, and retain Wright to see out the season. The Dolphins have done well with mid-round RBs, so it's not like Achane can't be replaced. If there is one thing we have learned, it is that RB is where Grier and the Dolphins actually do well.

Fans won't want to hear this, but it's possible the Dolphins won't be competitive for another two years, maybe three if they have to change quarterbacks. Achane won't be here when they start winning. Nor will Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, or Jaelan Phillips. So what are they holding on to?

There is no need to stand your ground with players on this roster. There are only a few that have real value in a trade. If Stephen Ross trusts Grier to make more decisions beyond this season, he also has to realize that a soft rebuild isn't going to turn around the franchise.

Achane is loved in Miami, but you can find someone else to replace him down the road when there is a better roster to support a great runner.