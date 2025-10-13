Dolphins’ top pass rusher could be on the move after Week 6 collapse

Heading out of the NFL's week six, the Miami Dolphins are still walking on a tightrope. At the center of this week's water-cooler chatter, however, is Bradley Chubb.

Chubb has been the most consistent edge-rusher for the Dolphins this season. He has had a sack in four of the six games he has played this season. On Sunday, he played against an offensive line that is worse than the one the Dolphins have. His play has led to trade speculation.

A new report from Ian Rapoport indicates other teams are inquiring about his availability. The loss to the Chargers could be the opening door to his departure from Miami.

Bradley Chubb's time with the Miami Dolphins could be coming to an end.

If we are being honest as fans, trading Chubb regardless of the outcome of Miami's week six game would make a lot of sense. They would receive draft compensation and gain future cap relief. The Dolphins are not turning this season around, regardless of whether Chubb is on the roster or not.



"Among the edge players who have garnered interest are the Titans' Arden Key, the Dolphins' Bradley Chubb and the Packers' Kingsley Enagbare."

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Miami's edge linebacker. Chubb has value, but so does Jaelan Phillips, another pass rusher who should see his stock rise as the trade deadline approaches.

In the report by Rapoport, the 49ers, Jaguars, and Chargers are reportedly interested in adding defensive help before the NFL's November 4th trade deadline.

Interestingly enough, the Chargers are looking for edge and running back help. The Dolphins could have interest if the price is right to move running back Jaylen Wright.

Something we discussed earlier this weekend: Could the Dolphins package both Wright and Chubb to the Chargers after Sunday for a nicer return? It should bear watching. With the game now behind them, it might make more sense.

Overall, the Dolphins don't have much choice. They are heading for another tear-it-down rebuild. Miami will likely change coaches again after this season, if not before it ends. That means a new philosophy unless Chris Grier sticks around and tries to force the current system on the next coach.

Moving assets now would make more sense if Grier isn't worried about his job. The fact that he hasn't entertained trade discussions yet might suggest that he may not be safe and is hoping the team can turn around.

One thing is certain: Chubb, Phillips, and Wright are all top trade candidates with only a couple of weeks left before the window to make those moves closes. Fans should keep a close eye on these players.