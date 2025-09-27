Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa may have just told defenses how to beat him

The Miami Dolphins may have a bigger problem than the way they are playing. Their quarterback might be giving away too much information.

It has been a crazy week for Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins prepare for their Monday night matchup against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa took some shots at former NFL MVP Cam Newton, admitted to having residual ankle issues from previous surgeries, and told the media that he isn't playing at the standard he is used to.

Unfortunately, Tagovailoa wasn't finished with his interview with the press, and he may have inadvertently revealed to other teams how to beat him.

Tua Tagovailoa admits the Cover-2 defensive scheme is keeping him from being the player he used to be

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald asked Tagovailoa what is preventing him from playing like he did in 2022 and 2023. Kelly asked if it might be the coverage. Most quarterbacks might side-step the question, but Tagovailoa did not.

"I would definitely say the coverages, and there has been some instances where, 'Alright, it's going to be two-high, we know it's gonna be two-high, and if it isn't, even better,'" said Tagovailoa.

He went on to say that if it is two-high, "we know you (the wide receiver) are gonna be running past the corner, so it's you and that safety. You gotta make it right."

If a defensive coordinator were watching this, it would reveal where an opportunity exists to disrupt the Dolphins quarterback's rhythm.

With the question being about what is keeping him from being the quarterback he used to be, the admission that a two-high coverage scheme is part of the problem is a big concern that can't be overlooked.

Tagovailoa needs to find a balance, but he also needs to realize that saying too much to the media can be problematic. Sometimes it's better to say as little as possible, but I'm sure his future opponents are quite glad he is being this open.

