Dolphins' Tyreek Hill reveals what he said while trash-talking Raiders bench
By Brian Miller
During the Miami Dolphins' win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Jonnu Smith found himself all alone in the middle of the field after the Raiders blew the coverage. On the replay, a Dolphins receiver was saying something to the Raiders bench.
Tyreek Hill likes to run his mouth, and sometimes, he gets an opportunity to talk some good smack.
When the Raiders' sideline was taking jabs at him when he lined up on their side, Hill took the TD as an opportunity to repay the words.
Tyreek Hill dropped the mic on Raiders' bench after Jonnu Smith touchdown
Hill spoke with the media and told his side of the sideline exchange on Sunday.
"Their whole sideline was telling me the whole game, like saying, 'Oh, jam him up, jam him up, he can't get off a jam.' So when Jonnu was open I was like, 'Oops, sorry,'" Hill told Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.
"So it was great, it was a great moment, man. Football is always fun especially in a moment like that when your teammate is scoring and then you're obviously on their sideline so I get a chance to talk trash. Nothing against Coach Pierce, he's obviously a great coach."
Hill's comments were at least respectful to the Raiders, and he did say he didn't mean any disrespect to Anthony Pierce. Pierce didn't acknowledge Hill during the play.
The whole thing was set up by a brilliant call from Mike McDaniel, who was caught mic'd up calling it in. Hill was clearly a decoy and the Dolphins made sure other players were in position to take advantage of the attention that Hill was drawing.
This week, they will try to do the same against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins are favored at home but they will need to play another clean game to make Thanksgiving in Green Bay more meaningful.
The Dolphins have to start hoping the teams in front of them begin to lose. They will need help to catch the playoff teams. Miami is starting to look like a team that is having fun again, and clearly, Hill took some liberties at the expense of the Raiders last Sunday afternoon.
The only thing missing right now is the stats that Dolphins fans have grown accustomed to seeing since he and Tua Tagovailoa began playing together. If the Dolphins figure out a way to get Hill more involved by catching passes, opposing teams better watch out.