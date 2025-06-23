Dolphins' Tyreek Hill throws a curveball into Jalen Ramsey trade drama

The Miami Dolphins have a problem. Well, they have a lot of problems, but one of them will be at cornerback, where the team has a clear hole.

Tyreek Hill behind a microphone in front of NFL fans and reporters is never the kind of mix you want if you're a team executive. Such is the world that Hill creates around him.

Hill boasts a lot about his accomplishments, and he also boasts a lot about what he wants to accomplish. If nothing else, you have to appreciate the way he attacks the challenges. From racing Noah Lyles to his pursuit of a 2,000-yard season, Hill is never short of personal goals.

Jalen Ramsey staying in Miami has now become one of Hill's personal goals.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported last week that Ramsey will likely get traded before the start of training camp. Hill has other ideas.

Whether the soon-to-be traded cornerback wanted to be or not, he is now at the center of Hill's radar. At Fanatics Fest, Hill said he intends to convince Ramsey to put his problems with Mike McDaniel aside and rejoin the team.

Hill posted the clip shortly after the interview and tagged his teammate in the post. It's a little hard to hear, but Hill said he is going to see Ramsey next week and that he will get him back to Miami.

Tyreek Hill believes he can get Jalen Ramsey back with the Dolphins

It will be interesting to see if Hill can have any influence over a situation that has spiraled to the point of no return.

The Dolphins, specifically Mike McDaniel, have refused to discuss the situation openly. Miami, per multiple league insider reports, has been trying to trade the cornerback since before the draft, but his contract has been a huge hang-up in negotiations with other teams.

Fans on social media are not buying into his declaration. Some have posted GIFs expressing their doubts, while others have said the only way he and Ramsey play together is if Hill gets traded along with him.

There are others who are hoping Hill can somehow bring the sides together.

More Dolphins News and Analysis