Dolphins UDFA is forcing tough WR decision after turning heads at camp

The Miami Dolphins saw enough of Missouri's Theo Wease Jr. to know they wanted him on the roster. The undrafted rookie is not giving them regrets.

Wease has been impressive at training camp, and it isn't just coming from the fans in the stands watching open practices. Wease has caught the eye of the media, who tend to be a bit more critical of younger players. Is it enough to impress the coaching staff? Enough to maybe take a roster spot away from someone else.

The Dolphins receiver joins three other undrafted rookies hoping to make a case to steal a roster spot, or at the very least, a practice squad position. Wide receiver wasn't supposed to be a big training camp battle, but it's turning out to be better than anyone expected.

The Dolphins are loaded at receiver, and not just at the top where Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle reside. Miami is getting great reps from Malik Washington and Dee Eskridge. Eskridge is having a better-than-expected camp, although he reportedly suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Wease met with the Dolphins media following practice earlier in the week, and he isn't as impressed with his performance as others have seen.

"Not even close," he said Friday, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "Not at all. I still have a long way to go — every aspect, blocking, learning the playbook, making more plays, getting open as much as I can."

The unit gets a bit cloudy from there. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine should be carving up the defense, but his involvement has reportedly been limited, and so far, there hasn't been much reported about his play on the field. Erik Ezukanma started out as one of the highlights of camp, but since then, he has been quiet.

Former seventh-round pick, Tahj Washington, has also been a bit quiet as well. Fans have been hoping to see him rebound after missing most of his rookie season, but thus far, there hasn't been much reported.

The Dolphins could carry only four receivers into the season; they did that last year initially. It would be surprising if they did so again. Five seems to be the reasonable number, and the fourth and fifth positions seem to be up for grabs.

With Wease practicing the way he is, he may be able to make a case for one of those final spots. He has a lot more practices ahead of him to prove his value to Mike McDaniel, and the next few weeks will be critical as the Dolphins begin joint practices with the Bears, Lions, and Jaguars to wrap up the exhibition season.

