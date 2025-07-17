The Dolphins undrafted rookies with the best chance to steal a roster spot

The Miami Dolphins rookies reported to training camp this week. It will be their first time experiencing an NFL training camp. However, some won't last through August.

The Dolphins have many important questions during this year's camp. Questions that were only compounded by the OTA and minicamp sessions. Now, we are about to start finding answers.

Much of the focus of camp, from a fan standpoint, will be the "oohs and aahs" of the deep pass completions or the one-handed interceptions. The media will make sure you know how many times Tua Tagovailoa may have been sacked, and how good or bad the interior trenches are doing.

Lost in it all will be those undrafted rookies who face the longest odds to make the team. Over the years, many have risen to the top. Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, and Julian Hill all impressed the coaching staff enough to stick around.

Will this year provide more?

Which Miami Dolphins undrafted rookies will stand out in training camp?

Despite the additions of Pharaoh Brown and Darren Waller, tight end Jalin Conyers could be one of those rare players who will steal the third spot from a veteran.

Julian Hill has been average at best when he isn't making mistakes on the field. Tanner Conner has a lot of talent and promise but can't stay healthy. Hayden Rucci, another undrafted rookie, spent last year on the practice squad.

Conyers is an athlete in every sense of the word. He has good hands and decent speed for a player who weighs 220 pounds and is 6-foot-4. He can get separation in routes, hit deep patterns, is explosive in the red zone, and can play inside or outside. Conyers needs to work on his blocking, but he is better than some. If given the opportunity, he could be a big surprise on a unit that could use a shot in the arm.

The Dolphins added quarterback Brett Gabbert long after the draft was over. Gabbert is the brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert. While he isn't likely to get a spot on the 53, there is reason to watch him during training camp. Gabbert will compete directly with seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers, who is also far from a roster lock.

Ewers has a lot to prove as he slid a long way during the draft. His OTA and minicamp practices were nothing special. If Gabbert can beat Ewers in camp, the Dolphins will probably release both of them and give the practice squad job to whichever quarterback performs better. Miami doesn't need to carry three QBs into the season, and neither Ewers nor Gabbert will draw much interest if waived.

