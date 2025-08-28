Dolphins unveil new alternate uniforms that fans will absolutely love

The NFL and its partner NIKE will roll out "rivalry uniforms" during the 2025 season. The AFC East is part of this year's introduction. On Thursday, they finally released their new look and you can check them out in full behind this link.

The uniform and helmet have been met with mixed reviews. The all-black jersey and pants are a first for the team, and the helmet shell, for the first time in team history, is not white. The black allows the orange to pop out more and the numbers with the hint of shadow brings a new element to the uniform entirely.

The uniform reveal was not as exciting as when the Dolphins announced the change to their logo in 2013, but this reveal comes with a lot less negativity.

Fans have been discussing the uniform since a leak was put out on social media on Wednesday. Some love the concept of seeing something different, and most fans are quite happy with the way it turned out, considering many had believed a "Miami Vice" theme would be used.

There is so much detail in the new threads that it is easy to miss. The white pad on the front of the helmet represents the South Florida area code, "305". There is an icy trim to the front numbers and a darker shadow on the back. The design is intended to evoke an 'underwater' feel, glistening like the back of a bottlenose dolphin.

The Dolphins will debut the uniforms against the New York Jets in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. The Jets, meanwhile, will wear their "rivalry" uniforms against the Dolphins in week 14 at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 7.

The NFL had stated during the announcement of the uniform initiative that each uniform would be "community-inspired." That, too, has fans debating the essence of the South Florida community.

Regardless of where fans stand on this topic, the uniforms will be worn, and it is fun to see something different for a change. This design will be pretty popular, and the sell-through will likely encourage the Dolphins to use these again. They are sharp in every detail, but the old log would still have been a better inclusion.

