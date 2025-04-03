Dolphins upgraded an under-the-radar need (but Tyreek Hill's future is key)

There was no question the Miami Dolphins needed to upgrade their wide receiver unit, but no one expected them to make a splash. They made a splash.

The jury is still out on the future of Tyreek Hill with the Dolphins, and almost daily, there are predictions of where he will be traded. Some believe he will be a draft-day trade, while others see him as a pre-trade deadline move. Few see Hill in Miami beyond this season.

Miami learned a rough lesson last year. The team couldn't rely on its top wide receivers like it did in 2023. Hill battled a wrist injury all year long. Jaylen Waddle was banged up and turned in an inconsistent season when he was healthy, and Odell Beckham Jr. proved to be nothing more than an ATM to deposit millions in donations (he earned a lot and did nothing).

River Cracraft missed time, and rookie Tahj Washington spent most of the year on injured reserve after a preseason injury, but that gave room to another rookie, Malik Washington, to shine.

Washington provided he had the playmaking ability the Dolphins had hoped OBJ would bring. He added quality to the return game, but while he is still not ready to get into a starting role, he has given the Dolphins a reason to give him an increased workload.

The Dolphins' injuries from 2024 were clear indications that a change needed to be made

The Dolphins thought they could get by with Hill and Waddle, with plug-and-play free-agent additions who didn't do much to help. This year, Miami wasn't going to risk going through that again.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is an excellent addition to the Dolphins' WR room. A capable player who can line up outside or hit a seam route from the slot, Westbrook-Ikhine has proven his value in the NFL, playing exceptionally over the final eight games of the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Miami's wide receiver room looks good entering draft season. The team could add another Day 3 receiver, considering they have 10 selections, but if the draft ends and there are no receivers added, the Dolphins are in good shape with Hill, Waddle, Malik Washington, and Westbrook-Ikhine.

