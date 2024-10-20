Dolphins veteran's absence paves way for rookie to make NFL debut
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have Odell Beckham Jr. today against the Indianapolis Colts, but the defense will be short Emmanuel Ogbah, who is officially inactive. Miami does not have a lot of depth on the outside, so this will be an interesting situation to watch as the game progresses.
With Ogbah on the sideline, the Dolphins will have rookie Mohamed Kamara on the field and active for the first time this season. Kamara has been inactive all season through the first five games.
Kamara has a non-stop motor, and this will be an opportunity to prove to the coaches that he belongs active on Sundays. The question is how many snaps he takes against Indianapolis. Fellow rookie and first-round draft pick Chop Robinson will see a lot of action today.
Robinson's forte is collapsing the pocket and setting the edge. He has done well in that area, but today, it will be interesting if he can get his first sack of the season and how Kamara's presence might help the defense.
Dolphins fans will finally get to see what Mohamed Kamara can do in the NFL
Overall, the Dolphins' defense has been a bright spot over the last several weeks. As they get more acclimated to the Anthony Weaver system, they should get a lot better. They are starting to kick it into gear, but they still need to play well against great teams.
Miami thought enough of Kamara to take him in the fifth round of the draft. Many draft analysts believed the selection was a steal for Chris Grier. So far, that hasn't been the case as the Dolphins have continued to keep him inactive.
Kamara's best attribute is his quick ability to read plays and react to the ball. He is fast and has good vision. He isn't afraid to hit, and did well wrapping the ball carrier in college. Today, he will get his chance to prove he has what it takes to be on the field.