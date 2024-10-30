Dolphins won't improve until they admit defeat and hit the reset button
By Brian Miller
Stephen Ross is the only person who can blow up the Miami Dolphins and start again, and it isn't going to happen by getting rid of players before the trade deadline. He needs to start with the front office.
Ross is running out of time to see his team reach the Super Bowl under his ownership. Despite all his spending and efforts, the Dolphins are still just a spinning wheel. There has been one constant through it all: Chris Grier.
Yes, Ross should make a change at GM. That is nothing new, but Tom Garfinkel should be reassigned to the business side of everything. He isn't a football guy, but he is a good business guy. He should stick with the F1 and the Miami Open and everything that involves Hard Rock Stadium, but the Dolphins need a football guy to run the operations or make decisions on football executive hiring.
The Dolphins have a lot of talent that is being wasted by a head coach who isn't head coach material. That is hard to say, but it is much harder to realize as truth. He is over his head, and his team isn't motivated. He might be a nice guy, and the players might love his approach, but this team needs something more.
It starts with Grier. Ross needs to move on and he needs to start looking for a new GM, but he has to find someone outside the organization to trust in making the next hire. He can't rely on Dan Marino, Nat Moore, or Tom Garfinkel. He needs outside input.
Mike McDaniel can't hold Dolphins players accountable when the owner doesn't do the same with Chris Grier
McDaniel shouldn't be fired, not by Ross. Ross should give a new general manager complete control, or there is no reason to blow up the front office. If the next GM wants a new head coach, let them hire a new HC. If he wants to trade Tua Tagovailoa in another year, so be it.
If the Dolphins are going to do more for Ross in the waning years of his ownership, changes need to be made. Grier can't make wholesale moves with his roster. Ross should immediately terminate trading for players before the deadline. No one is going to help this team turn the season around.
Grier can't trade players out of Miami because then he would be admitting failure. The only right decision is to part ways with Grier, but Ross won't do that mid-season either.
This is a sad truth. The Dolphins have a Super Bowl-ready team that is being coached and run by people who shouldn't be running the franchise.