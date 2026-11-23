The Miami Dolphins offense isn't good enough to overcome sloppy WR play. Despite all the accolades handed out to Caleb Douglas this year, he isn't showing the consistency to be considered a No.1 WR.

Miami may have a different opinion on rookie Chris Bell, who was considered a first-round talent before his knee injury nearly a year ago. Bell hasn't shown that he can be the number-one WR. In Week 11, the Dolphins WRs were not as good as they needed to be for Kyle McCord to have success.

Bell dropped a deep pass that would have set the Dolphins up in scoring position. On crucial third downs, Caleb Douglas wasn't able to maintain his concentration. Both players will be good ones for the Dolphins, but general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan must know this: Jeremiah Smith is the game-changing receiver he doesn't have right now.

WR inconsistency can't be ignored by Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan in the 2027 draft

Drafting a WR with what is likely going to be a top-three overall pick in the draft isn't always the smartest move, but Smith is head and shoulders above the receivers in next year's draft class. Miami can afford to skip the QB route early in this year's draft if they have a shot to come away with the Ohio State star.

Douglas was targeted 10 times on Sunday, but he only managed to haul in two of those passes for 30 yards. While not all of those passes were on him, and some were out of reach, Douglas continued with another round of drops this week. Bell was targeted eight times on Sunday. He caught just one for eight yards.

Against the Bills, Miami threw 33 times but completed only 12 passes. Blame the QB play if you want; that is not acceptable, and that is not going to win games, regardless of who the quarterback is.

Smith might be the one player who can open the offense. Think of what Tyreek Hill did for Miami's offense. His presence on the field opened opportunities for others, and Smith would provide similar opportunities.

There is a lot to like about Douglas, Bell, Malik Washington, and Kevin Coleman Jr., but the Dolphins need a true number one.

It's hard to imagine Sullivan using a top-two draft pick on a WR, but this year's quarterback class isn't what many had expected. If Drew Mestemaker stays in school, the only player Miami should consider drafting if they land the No. 1 overall pick is Smith.