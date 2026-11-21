Chris Bell's health has been up and down all season. It's not all his fault. The Miami Dolphins took a big risk when they drafted him just four months after he had knee surgery. Bell recovered quickly, but he has still been a little slow to get back into football shape.

Miami hasn't made Bell a big part of the offense just yet. That being said, when he is on the field, he gives fans plenty of reason to believe he can develop into a top player at his position. Bell's flashes of being great are hard to overlook, but until he is on the field every week and starts becoming more involved in the passing game, it will remain a "wait and see" situation.

This week, it appears that Bell will be back on the field after sitting out last week with knee pain. Head coach Jeff Hafley believes both Bell and Caleb Douglas will be ready to go on Sunday against the Bills.

The head coach was asked in his Friday press conference if he thought the WR duo would be available on Sunday. "I do," Hafley replied.

Miami Dolphins will have their top three WRs available against the Bills on Sunday

With Bell missing time this year, the Dolphins have been able to get a lot of work and tape on Malik Washington. Needless to say, Hafley and the coaching staff are starting to believe in the fourth-round pick from two seasons ago.

Douglas injured his shoulder last week against the Colts. Hafley didn't expect it to be serious, and now, a week later, the rookie is ready to go for a crucial divisional game.

The Dolphins are not expected to challenge the Bills for a win, and Hafley acknowledged that the Bills are too well-coached to look at the Dolphins as a "trap game." The Bills face the Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

What the Dolphins have to do is continue what they have been doing all year. Play physical, limit mistakes, force turnovers, and work together.

With Bell and Douglas both on the field, the Dolphins' young quarterback, Kyle McCord, will have another reliable outlet to throw to. 2026 has been all about the rookie receivers, and even Kevin Coleman Jr. has had chances to shine. On Sunday, it will be only the sixth time that all three have been on the field together this year in the same game.