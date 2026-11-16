Jeff Hafley knows what really matters from Kyle McCord's Dolphins debut

Kyle McCord made his first NFL start in Week 10, a loss that shouldn't be held on his shoulders. While the QB was far from perfect, he did enough to lead the team to what should have been a victory.

McCord spent the day under pressure all day. The Colts were credited with 8 pressures on McCord. He was sacked three times, including a late-game sack that sealed the loss. Despite his inability to consistently move the ball, McCord wasn't horribly bad, and it wasn't lost on Jeff Hafley.

"There's going to be some positives," Hafley said. "There are going to be some things that we have to correct. I thought he kept his composure, and that is really, really important to me."

Kyle McCord gives Miami Dolphins a reason to believe they have a capable backup

The Dolphins' new starting QB, at least for another three weeks, didn't make the game bigger than it had to be. He kept the ball relatively safe despite that constant pressure. His biggest failure was the sack/fumble that led to the second-half opening score for the Colts.

McCord threw for 209 yards on 32 attempts Sunday. McCord didn't throw an interception, although one errant pass was picked off and called back for a defensive penalty.

The second-year QB is going to have his work cut out for him next week when he travels to Buffalo to face a much better defensive unit.

The Dolphins' offensive line wasn't good on Sunday, and that, of course, didn't help the young QB. Kadyn Proctor missed a blocking assignment late in the game, leading to a critical sack; Aaron Brewer missed the game while in concussion protocol; backup center Andrew Meyer left in the fourth quarter with a hand injury; and the right side's blocking was poor all game. It was a tough position for a quarterback to be in.

There will be a lot of film to digest over the coming days, but if the first start was any indication, there is something to like about McCord's first appearance. He has a lot of growth ahead of him, but his decision-making with the ball was smart, and he trusted his wide receivers. It's hard to ask him for more considering he was named the starter only days earlier.

McCord's future isn't going to be a starting quarterback for the Dolphins, but he showed enough promise to think that a long-term backup position isn't out of the question. Miami is expected to draft its future franchise QB next year.