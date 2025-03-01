4 dream Dolphins draft targets the Cowboys could steal in the first round

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft could be a wild ride. The talent level is deep, but only a handful of prospects are considered standouts in the top 50.

The Miami Dolphins won't pick until No. 13.

Miami is no stranger to watching potential targets come off the board before its selection. This year, the Dallas Cowboys share similar needs to the Dolphins but sit one pick ahead in the order.

The Dolphins have a long to-do list, while the Cowboys need help at defensive tackle, linebacker, and running back. Following Zach Martin's retirement, we can also add guard to the list.

It would be great to see the Cowboys draft a wide receiver, which is another need, but we all know the NFL football gods don't play nice when it comes to what Dolphins fans wish would happen.

Which potential Dolphins targets could the Cowboys steal in the first round?

The Dolphins may need to trade ahead of the Cowboys to land one of these prospects

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Dolphins don't need a running back, but Jeanty would easily supplement the running styles of De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Jeanty would give McDaniel another home-run hitter.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys seem to have running back near the top of their list. Jeanty going to Dallas might not be a bad thing because the Dolphins have other areas of need. However, if Jeanty drops to No. 12, Mike McDaniel might beg Chris Grier to make a trade.

2. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren could be gone before No. 12, but like Jeanty, if he fell out of the top 10, the Dolphins could start to have interest in adding a stud playmaker to the offense.

The Cowboys don't need a tight end, but if Jeanty is gone and they don't like the top linemen available at the pick, Warren could help with the passing game in much the same way a receiver would, leaving the Dolphins holding an empty draft card.

3. Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

The Dolphins' biggest need is offensive line, and they could consider Booker or Texas tackle Kelvin Banks to help fix the problem. Following Zack Martin's retirement, the Cowboys have an interior line need.

If Jerry Jones and the Cowboys don't want to wait until Day 2, they could steal a potential Dolphins target at No. 12 overall. There are several options for the Dolphins, and they must be ready to swivel and pivot should their top target come off the board before No. 13.

4. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Dallas needs linebacker help, and Micah Parsons can't do it all on his own. Miami also needs a linebacker to pair with Jordyn Brooks.

Many believe Jihaad Campbell is the best linebacker in this draft, and there is a strong belief that, given how things are shaking up at the NFL Combine, Campbell could drop into the early teens. Miami should be thrilled if Campbell is there, but he must get past Dallas first.

Another name to watch? Texas A&M combine standout Shemar Stewart, who could also be on the Cowboys' radar.

