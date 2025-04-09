A dream Dolphins mock draft they can't afford to turn into reality

Being an NFL general manager can't be easy. Manipulating the salary cap, dealing with egos on the field, and coaching personalities, but it's still a job that needs to be done, and some do it better than others.

The Miami Dolphins have a GM who doesn't do it better than others. Miami is in a bad situation heading into the draft. The team has too many needs at critical starting positions, including defensive tackle, safety, cornerback, and guard. Grier doesn't have enough premium picks to find a starter at each position.

It didn't have to be this way. In this mock draft, the Dolphins could have walked away with talent to build the roster around had Grier managed his team correctly. Let's quickly look at that first.

Retaining Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt ahead of the 2024 season wasn't impossible. Grier could have signed one of them a year earlier but chose to wait. He gave Hunt a lower contract offer during the season that he believed was "fair." Hunt thought he could do better on the open market and won.

The Dolphins could've extended Wilkins a year earlier, but Grier didn't think he was as impactful as he needed to be. He wanted to see more sacks. Grier waited, and Wilkins won. Then, of course, there was Andrew Van Ginkel, whose departure still makes no sense, given his affordable contract with the Minnesota Vikings. He became a Pro Bowler in Minnesota.

Miami could've retained Wilkins, Hunt, and Van Ginkel. Grier specifically chose not to keep them. This year, he is still trying to replace two of them. But what if he had kept them? This is the kind of draft Grier could have walked away with.

Best-player-available NFL mock draft the Dolphins could only dream of

Round 1 - Pick 13: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren is the best tight end in this class and would give Mike McDaniel that George Kittle-type weapon on offense. A legit threat in the passing game and a solid edge blocker.

Round 2 - Pick 48: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Perhaps the best linebacker in this class, Schwesinger continues to be a name to watch as his draft stock rises. He has a non-stop motor and is a textbook tackler. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver would have one of the best linebacker groups in the NFL.

Round 3 - Pick 98: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

The Dolphins reportedly want to draft a quarterback, but they can't afford to do so until Round 4, at the earliest. Howard will be long gone by then. A winner at OSU, Howard would give the Dolphins a third QB they can develop, a luxury pick they could actually afford.

