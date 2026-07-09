ESPN analyst says what Dolphins fans already knew about Patrick Paul

Coming out of Houston, Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul was a controversial draft prospect in 2024. While the size (6'7", 331 pounds) and repetitions (started 44 games for the Cougars) were there, somehow, Paul's film tape still screamed, "needs work." Which, in many aspects, caused him to fall all the way to Round 2, with the concept being, if he hasn't figured it out now, will he ever?

But after two seasons with the Dolphins and now entrenched as the team's starting left tackle, thus far, it seems he has. As a result, the narrative on Paul has essentially changed. He's now considered one of Miami's most reliable offensive linemen and, arguably, their best, with center Aaron Brewer entering the conversation.

More is expected of Paul entering his third NFL season, and though it's not expected to be a strong season for the Dolphins, many people believe he will deliver. In fact, at least one outlet believes Paul will be Miami's breakout player in 2026.

ESPN names Patrick Paul as Miami Dolphins' breakout candidate for 2026

ESPN and NFL analyst Benjamin Solak recently named Paul as the Dolphins' breakout candidate for this season in his breakout candidates for all 32 teams. And while the article was for all 32 NFL teams, it was a nice change to see some support for Miami rather than the recent topics of the Dolphins having the worst roster this season or that they should've sought more in the Jaylen Waddle trade.

The Dolphins are at the bottom of the barrel going into the new season, so it's easy to criticize. Yet, Miami has a lot of young talent on this team, and at just 24 years old and playing at one of the most important positions in football, Paul is among them.

"The league is as loaded with ascendent young offensive tackles as I can remember, and Paul is at the forefront of that group. Long and rangy, he was excellent on the hoof in Mike McDaniel's diverse running scheme. And Paul should once again excel in new coordinator Bobby Slowik's preferred wide zone approach," said Solak.



One thing that Solak alludes to is that the Dolphins could afford to draft Paul when they did because they still had future Hall of Famer Terron Armstead in his place. Learning behind one of the best to ever do it was a major advantage for Paul, and although he was clearly nowhere near Armstead's level last year when he replaced him following the veteran's retirement, that one season seemed to do better for his development than the four he spent at Houston.

This time around, Paul will have to do some mentoring of his own, with first-round pick Kadyn Proctor joining him on the left side of the line inside at guard. Proctor, himself, in many ways, is a controversial pick for the Dolphins, with other fan favorites at needier positions still on the board during the 2026 NFL Draft. Having been in a similar situation, Paul will have to do what he can to help the rookie prove that the front office didn't make a mistake.

Meanwhile, Paul still has some things to work on himself. In college, he was known as an elite pass protector but struggled in the run game and moving defenders, and we still saw some of that last season. Nevertheless, as Solak notes, "His blend of power, length and speed are exactly what makes for high-level franchise left tackles."

To this point, Dolphins fans would like to be optimistic in thinking that Paul is their franchise LT for the foreseeable future. However, several would probably admit they haven't etched that in stone yet. But if Paul can have the breakout season that Solak and others believe he can, then I'd imagine they will and that a new extension is coming the young player's way this time next year.