Dolphins' players should have a big chip on their shoulders after latest criticism

Taking a long look at the Miami Dolphins roster shows only one elite player at any singular position. De'Von Achane is the best offensive player on the Dolphins' roster, and it isn't close. Jordyn Brooks may be the best on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami's wide receivers are question marks, their quarterback is a well-paid wild card, and their offensive line is in transition. On defense, there are just as many questions. It makes complete sense for ESPN to rank them the worst roster in the entire NFL.

That is also the motivation the players need to take into training camp. With Bobby Slowik now in charge of the offense and Jeff Hafley running the defense, the Dolphins have more than enough bulletin board material to make networks eat their words.

ESPN ranks Miami Dolphins roster the worst in the entire NFL

Dolphins fans are not oblivious. We know this team is in the process of a rebuild that started only five months ago. There are holes and questions at almost every position, but the worst roster? That might be a bit of hyperbole.

The Dolphins are, however, in a good position heading into camp before the season begins. Camp will offer competition at nearly every position group. The projected starting lineup is likely to change, but until they take the field on a Sunday and prove they are better than what everyone believes, they will remain at the bottom.

ESPN's Mike Clay believes that the worst unit on the entire roster is cornerback. Fans can't exactly argue with his take.

"The Dolphins are in full rebuild mode and have several units that rank among the league's worst. That makes it hard to pick for this exercise, but we'll go secondary."

If we look at the Dolphins' roster, the only position with questions is at running back. Every other position comes with some level of concern. At linebacker, there are still thoughts of a Jordyn Brooks trade. That weakens the unit. The rest of the group is mostly young and unproven.

Defensive tackle should be a strength, but last season the unit struggled more often than not. Even the quarterback is a concern.

ESPN isn't taking a shot at the Dolphins; their assessment is accurate and hard to argue with. But it should serve as a message to the entire team. "This is how good you are, and it's not good." It's on the players to prove them wrong.