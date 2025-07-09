ESPN just slapped Dolphins' star offensive trio with brutal reality check

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins were the most explosive offense in the NFL. That was not the case last season. While the offensive line plays a huge role role in the unit's success and failures, the four skill positions are ultimately what makes the real difference on game day .

Last year, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jonnu Smith combined to make up most of the offense's production, and, at times, the lack of production.

With that in mind, ESPN writer Bill Barnwell ranked every team's top offensive trios, focusing on wide receiver, running back and tight end. The Dolphins checked in at No. 10. That might be lower than what fans expected, but it makes sense given the overarching question marks.

"Tyreek Hill, coming off one of the best wide receiver seasons ever, saw his cumulative receiving yardage total fall from 1,799 to 959," Barnwell wrote ... " The big plays were also missing from the running game, where De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert went from seven runs of more than 30 yards to just three, all of which came from Achane. Miami's backs went from ranking first in rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) in 2023 to 32nd ..."

Dolphins offense slammed with brutal rude awakening after poor 2024 showing

Quarterbacks did not influence Barnwell's rankings, but it's hard not to look at the impact Tua had on the unit. For example, Barnwell noted that Achane's production was far better when the 2023 Pro Bowler was under center.

Regardless, Miami checking in at No. 10 is accurate.

Jaylen Waddle has regressed the last two years after a breakout 2022 campaign, Hill is coming off one of his worst in the NFL as well as wrist surgery and Smith is now in Pittsburgh. Outside of Achane, Miami is waiting to see if the other players can step up to provide the quality they need.

The truth is if the Dolphins are going to have success in 2025, they'll need Hill to be healthy and productive. They'll also need new tight end Darren Waller to (partially) replace Smith's production from last year. It would go a long way if another RB stepped up and produced behind Achane as well, and Waddle needs to rediscover his 2022 form.

All of this is pointless, of course, if Tagovalioa can't stay healthy.