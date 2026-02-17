ESPN names this quarterback the best fit for the Dolphins in free agency

'Tis the season for Miami Dolphins offseason rumors. The start of the NFL Combine is days away, the start of free agency...weeks. The NFL Draft? Still got a couple of months, but after the major roster moves made on Monday, things are ticking along at a quick pace.

The subject of who will be the Dolphins quarterback will be the highlight of this offseason. Tua Tagovailoa's release will send ripples across the league, if for the financial implications alone. Then there will be the talk of his replacement.

ESPN has listed their top-50 impending free agents and where they would fit in best. It should be no surprise that the Dolphins are linked again to Malik Willis.

Malik Willis continues to be the hot quarterback name associated with the Miami Dolphins

There are a lot of things to like about Willis. He has become a respected quarterback in the league, but his volume of work in Green Bay has been limited over the last two seasons. When he was on the field, he played well.

The connection between Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley can't be summarily dismissed, but other teams have similar connections that also will be looking for help at the position. The Cardinals and Browns have both been mentioned as suitors.

"New coach Jeff Hafley and new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan know Willis well from their shared time in Green Bay, and Willis could slot in as the new starter under coordinator Bobby Slowik." Matt Bowen - ESPN

The Dolphins' offense will be similar to what was run under Mike McDaniel, hopefully with the plays being called on time. Willis has the arm to make throws all over the field, and he can run the ball. Something Tagovailoa has been hesitant to do the last two years.

Miami's new regime wants to develop its own players, and in a way, Willis is one of their own. He knows the mentality of what Sullivan and Hafley want to bring to South Florida. It makes sense.

The caveat here is that in Miami, Willis will likely be a bridge quarterback. Willis has four years of NFL experience, so there is time for him to prove he can become a franchise staple. Can he do that in Miami? Will they give him time to cement his feet in that role might be the bigger question.

Willis is expected to receive a two-year deal worth up to $40 million this offseason, according to some reports. That's money the Dolphins may not have to spare with so many other needs on the team.