ESPN NFL insider's Dolphins draft prediction puts Quinn Ewers on notice

We have heard Jon-Eric Sullivan talk about building the Miami Dolphins roster. We heard him specifically say that if he can, he will draft a QB every year, including this draft, despite the signing of Malik Willis.

Quinn Ewers has been spoken highly of by Jeff Hafley, but that means little. Hafley has repeatedly said there will be competition and specifically that Ewers has to prove he is ready to handle the job and can be "the guy."

In ESPN insider Ben Solak's latest "all-QB" mock draft, he predicts the Drew Allar enigma to land in Miami in round four.

Ben Solak predicts Drew Allar will be drafted by the Miami Dolphins

It wouldn't be surprising to see Allar end up with the Dolphins, who need a QB. In his mock, the top four QBs off the board are Fernando Mendoza going first overall, Ty Simpson to the Cardinals in a trade with the Patriots at 31, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier going in round three to the Steelers, and then Allar to Miami.

What's interesting is that with all their draft capital, Solak doesn't see the Jets addressing the position until round 5 when they take Cole Payton.

Allar is an interesting selection. He is the prototype NFL QB. Tall in the pocket, moves up and around with a solid feel for pressure. He has the arm strength to make every throw, and the vision and accuracy to move the ball.

The ankle injury is healed completely. He was stellar at the NFL Combine. So what's holding him back from being a top QB in this draft class?

In 2024, Allar could have been a top-10 overall pick. Instead, he stayed at Penn State, and his production free-fell in the six games leading up to the injury. His accuracy was off, but his consistency was worse.

That has teams carefully looking over the prospect and the reason teams have spoiled on him. The Dolphins would need to develop him, but it is also a sign to Ewers.

Miami needs to see more from Ewers, and despite them talking highly of him, the fact that they are still needing and wanting him to prove himself sets up a competition that could inevitably lead to his release after the 2026 season.

The Dolphins could, and almost everyone expects them to, have a top-three draft pick in 2027. If that happens, drafting a QB should be priority number one. Next year's upfront class is very good. Should that happen, the winner between Ewers and Allar would hold a backup job behind that rookie and Willis.