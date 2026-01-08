Every Dolphins player entering the last year of their contract in 2026

As the calendar shifts from 2025 to 2026, the NFL league's new year won't begin until March. For the Miami Dolphins, their offseason started after they were eliminated by the Steelers.

Miami has 25 impending free agents heading into the 2026 offseason, but they also have 18 other players who will be entering the final year of their contracts. The Dolphins could opt to extend several players and lower their cap hit in 2026, but for some, they may be either playing their final games or have already.

The biggest topic not named Tua Tagovailoa will be Tyreek Hill, and the Dolphins have a huge decision to make this offseason.

De'Von Achane leads the Miami Dolphins list of players heading into their final season

Achane is the name to watch this offseason. The next GM may want to evaluate him before giving him an extension, but one thing is for certain: barring an injury, Achane is going to make a lot of money after his rookie contract expires.

Hill's future will be decided soon. A likely post-June 1st release, it would be shocking if he returned. The Dolphins have to avoid giving him more money or an extension. If he manages to return this year, his contract will finally expire after the season.

Austin Jackson has been up and down since he arrived. A mentor to younger players, Jackson's ability to be available has been problematic. The Dolphins can't afford to release him this year, but his contract ends before the 2027 season begins.

Jordyn Brooks has shown he deserves an extension. If he plays 2026 like he has the last two seasons, he is going to make good money on his next contract. The Dolphins should work out a cheaper deal now before it inflates.

Aaron Brewer is worth monitoring. He turned in a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2025 and is one of the most consistent centers in the NFL. Both physical and athletic, the Dolphins have a big decision to make on the 30-year-old's future.

Jason Sanders' contract is such that he may not make it to 2026. The Dolphins can save nearly $4 million by releasing him. It would be smart to do so.

Alec Ingold is a fan favorite and rightfully so, but the Dolphins can utilize his money elsewhere. Cap restraints this offseason may force their hand, but if he sticks around, it would be smart to get him on a much friendlier deal for the team.

Tyrel Dodson is playing good football, but he may not be around in 2026, given the Dolphins' cap problems. The best option would be to extend, reduce the cap liability this year, and add more guarantees to his 2027 contract.

Nick Westbrook-Ikine should be begging for his release. What should have been a stellar season turned into an afterthought.

Julius Brents will be coming off a season-ending injury and is unlikely to make it to 2026.

Storm Duck remains a popular corner on the roster, but once you get past a cool name, there is still a lot more that needs to develop. At this point, Duck is a strong depth option, but he is not a player who needs a new contract now. His 2027 season will be restricted, so the Dolphins control his options.

Andrew Meyer played his first NFL game in week 17 and wasn't as bad as some thought. The RFA will stick around through the 2027 season.

Jason Maitre, Jordan Colbert, Isaiah Johnson, Ethan Robinson, and Jackson Woodard round out the Exclusive Rights Free Agents after the 2027 season ends. At this point, each of them is a deep piece that needs to develop.