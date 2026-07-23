Ex-Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's 2026 comeback in doubt amid latest injury update

Any Miami Dolphins fan who was hoping to see former All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill make a comeback from his debilitating leg injury that ended his career in South Beach was dealt a devastating blow.

In a video Hill posted to his YouTube channel, Hill said that he still has "no power" in his left leg. This comes after suffering a debilitating injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets last season, in which he dislocated his knee and suffered multiple ligament tears. To this point, Hill remains without a team despite many contenders needing a deep threat.

Even though Hill is not going to play for the Dolphins in 2026, anyone who has become emotionally attached to the dynamic speedster and wishes to see him thrive elsewhere might not be able to in the 2026 season. Hill may spend most of the year on the mend if he is still unable to channel any sort of explosion underneath him.

Former Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has "no power" in his leg after devastating injury

An injury like this, while concerning for any player, is even more of a red flag for someone like Hill. His entire game relies on not just being fast, but historically fast. If he is unable to bring that explosion as a ball-carrier and vertical threat to the table, his value at this stage of his career is going to take a major dip.

Although he dealt with nightmarish quarterback play in 2024, his last full season in the NFL, he also failed to hit 1,000 yards receiving for just the second time since 2017. Since that season came one year after he led the NFL with almost 1,800 yards, that could be a sign Hill lost a step.

Signing Hill at this point in his career may not be a very attractive proposition. Signing a receiver who just turned 32 years old and relies almost entirely on speed is an inherent risk. Throw in his history as someone who can be the cause of some headaches off the field and his recent debilitating injury, and the market for his services will shrink even further.

There's a non-zero chance that Hill may have played his final snap in the pros. He could suddenly get back to his old form, perhaps after he takes a year to get his body back in a groove, but he is very clearly working uphill after such a catastrophic injury.