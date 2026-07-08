Former Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's chances of playing in 2026 look lower than ever

Tyreek Hill is still without a team. With only weeks to go before training camp, the thought of Hill beginning the 2026 season unemployed is starting to look more and more likely.

For several months now, the former Miami Dolphins star wide receiver has been posting videos of his recovery. He has all but guaranteed he will be ready; maybe he did, and we missed it. Hill is doing what he can, but his knee injury was bad, one of the worst you can suffer, and it's clear he isn't ready just yet.

Now, more speculation is adding fuel to the fire that a midseason return is wishful thinking. According to Bleacher Report's James Palmer, Hill's chances of returning this year are not good.

Former Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill's future in doubt per Bleacher Report NFL insider

Palmer was asked on his recent podcast about Hill's availability and if there is any team interested in adding him. Needless to say, Palmer isn't too high on Hill's return this year. He talks about the WR at the 26:13 mark.

"There still is, to my understanding, no guarantee that Tyreek Hill plays in 2026. I think it's wishful thinking."

Additionally, Palmer said that teams will monitor his situation, but will want to see him actually running and doing drills. So far, Hill has only posted videos of his rehabilitation. That isn't going to be enough

Palmer doesn't cite any "inside" source for his contention. It is nothing more than speculation, but if anyone can return, Hill might be the one to do it.

So far, the mainstream media and social media doctors are putting his timeline more toward midseason. That is more in line with his type of injury, which included MCL, ACL, PCL, and patellar damage.

Hill's entire game is based on speed. That will be what NFL teams look for when he is ready to work out for clubs. The Chiefs remain a possibility, especially if they are chasing or holding off the Broncos late in the season, but they are not the only ones.

We have previously said that Hill's best option will be to chase the hot team, no matter who they are. If his timeline is midseason or later, Hill will have the opportunity to pick a contender that could net him another Super Bowl.

Palmer may not see Hill playing this year, but if anyone could return strong from an injury of this severity, it's Hill.