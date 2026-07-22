Falcons might be the perfect fit for Tyreek Hill after Dolphins exit

The Miami Dolphins made it crystal clear they’re in full rebuild mode by cutting ties with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and other big names this offseason. Tagovailoa eventually latched on with the Atlanta Falcons, but Hill has yet to find a home for the 2026 season.

Hill was injured early on in the 2025 season, but he proved that he still had plenty in the tank before that. Hill was once one of the best wide receivers in the league, and while the recent injury might slow him down, he'd still be a great pickup for a team looking for help at wide receiver.

One spot that could make sense for Hill as he searches for the third team of his NFL career is Atlanta, where he could rejoin his old quarterback, who is also seeking a fresh start elsewhere. While this wasn’t the reasoning Grayson Freestone of Blogging Dirty, FanSided’s Falcons site, cited when linking Hill to the Falcons, it’s still difficult to ignore.

Freestone liked the idea of Atlanta bringing in Hill due to the experience he has in the league. That makes sense, of course, but the fact that Hill and Tagovailoa have played together and clearly have chemistry on the field would be another big one.

Former Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill could find an ideal landing spot with the Falcons and Tua Tagovailoa

During their time in Miami together, Hill put up crazy numbers when catching passes from Tagovailoa. The 2023 season was a career year for both Hill and Tagovailoa, as Hill had just shy of 1,800 receiving yards and scored 13 touchdowns. That effort helped get the Dolphins into the playoffs and made them such an exciting team to watch.

Freestone also pointed out how the Falcons' wide receiver room could use some work, hence why Hill could be a good fit. As of now, Atlanta's WR depth chart consists of Drake London, Jahan Dotson, and Olamide Zaccheaus as the starting trio, so yeah, Hill could help bolster that group quite a bit.

The Falcons have the salary cap space to afford a potential Hill contract, but it'd ultimately come down to whether the former Dolphin would want to go to Atlanta. He doesn't seem like the type of player who would want to play for a non-contending team, but at the same time, he might not have many other suitors and therefore can't afford to be picky. If the Falcons are interested and are willing to pay him decent money, he should strongly consider it.