Ex-Dolphins captain sets record straight on Tyreek Hill's latest controversy

In the NFL, it is often easier to replace the talent of a player on the field than it is to replace a leader off of it. Terron Armstead is not going to be easy for the Miami Dolphins to replace. Someone has to keep Tyreek Hill in check.

Earlier this week, Hill took to social media (again) and stirred up more trouble by listing his top-five NFL quarterbacks. His own quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was not on the list. In the football world, his opinion on the matter means nothing; to Dolphins fans, it was just another excuse to divide the fanbase.



Many fans criticized Hill for not including his own quarterback. Most believed that right or wrong about where Tagovailoa may rank, he should have been on the list. Others, of course, pointed toward their opinion that Tagovailoa is not a top-five quarterback.

As the post made its way around the internet water cooler, fan sites like this one, and the national media, Armstead tried to make some sense of it all.



During a recent appearance on the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast, the recently retired former Dolphins left tackle laughed about it and said that "Tyreek is an intelligent man," and Tagovailoa could have been sitting next to him.

Terron Armstead explains the Tyreek Hill thinking process Miami Dolphins fans are growing tired of

Armstead pointed out that Hill loves to create this stuff. He suggested that Hill could have just been bored and wanted to get something going, that Hill may never have seen Baker Mayfield play, and that the reality is that Hill has nothing better to do most of the time than troll social media.

Most fans have grown tired of it. If Hill were a poster boy football player, no one would blink an eye; instead, they would be laughing along with him. Hill isn't a poster boy. In fact, he is far from it. His off-field issues make his attempts at being funny look childish.

On the field, Hill has developed into one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Off the field, he can be a six-year-old wired up on candy.

More Dolphins News and Analysis