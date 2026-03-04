Explosive TE free agent could be Jaylen Waddle's dream sidekick

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan won't have a lot of money to spend in free agency, making every decision critical to the success of the franchise's latest rebuild. Free agency will not provide Miami with an influx of talent, but that doesn't mean we can't dream...a little.

The departure of Tyreek Hill will be felt. It was last season when he went down in week four. Miami struggled in its attempt to make Jaylen Waddle a number one receiver, but that had a lot more to do with Tua Tagovailoa than Hill's absence.

Over the last couple of weeks, one name has been on the tip of the "speculation tongues" when the Dolphins are mentioned, soon-to-be former Ravens TE, Isaiah Likely.

Miami Dolphins addition of Isaiah Likely could open Bobby Slowik's offense

Waddle needs someone who can take some of the defensive coverage off of him. Malik Washington showed positive growth last year, but he isn't that type of player, not yet. Miami can't afford to dip into the better receivers in this FA cycle either. That means the team needs to get creative.

Likely found the endzone one time last season, but his two previous years were much better. His off-year could help lower his asking price to an affordable level for Sullivan.

In Miami, he would start, hopefully alongside promising Greg Dulcich. Likely would give whoever ends up being their quarterback a quality outlet receiver that can't be ignored. Last season, the Dolphins saw what this offense could and couldn't do when Darren Waller was healthy and part of the game plan. A year before, the Dolphins helped Jonnu Smith reach a career year.

Likely will be an interesting free agent. He has the talent to be better than he has been with the Ravens. In his Baltimore career, he has been the afterthought to Mark Andrews. In Miami, he would be the showcase TE that he has wanted to become.

What might help him is a short-term contract. In Miami, he could be relied upon much more than somewhere else, and that could give him an opportunity to turn 2026 into a bigger payday than he might get coming off his down 2025.

Waddle would benefit from having that type of tight end who will draw attention off of him, at least a little bit. It's worth keeping an eye on because it might be the biggest splash the Dolphins make when free agency begins.