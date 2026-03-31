Fans are dying over Dolphins' rival HC comments they had to confirm were real

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to be very good over the next two seasons, but they are not pinning their hopes on futility. The New York Jets may have won a playoff game since the Dolphins last did 25 years ago and counting, but at some point, you have to be realistic.

New York isn't ready to compete in the AFC, let alone the division itself. They have quarterback issues, roster issues, and yes, coaching issues. On Tuesday, their head coach, Aaron Glenn, met with the media, and his answer to a question about Geno Smith had fans wondering whether the entire conversation was AI-generated.

Miami fans have been laughing a lot this offseason at some of their AFC division rivals. From the Patriots being left high and dry by a free agent receiver to the Bills making the most mundane coaching hire. Thank goodness the Jets are around to make all of us feel good.

"He's the guy that's going to lead us to the promised land"



- Aaron Glenn on Geno Smith pic.twitter.com/NK13KNXj5P — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 31, 2026

Miami Dolphins rival just said that Geno Smith can take them to the promised land, and he is serious

Following the comments, many Dolphins fans and Jets fans alike were wondering what "promised land" Glenn was referring to. No one believes that the player they drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft is going to suddenly have a resurgence in his return after eight seasons.

One Bills fan posted on "X", "I mean, C'mon. If you're lucky, he'll get you to the promised land of 4-13." Other fans are predicting that the "promised land" is the first pick in the 2027 draft.

Most Dolphins fans know that listening to Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley speak about trying to stay competitive and not tanking isn't an indication they believe they are going to take the team to the playoffs. They hope that it will eventually happen.

Both of the Dolphins' top guys have repeatedly said they believe in Malik Willis, but neither has said "Super Bowl" or "promised land."

As long as the Jets do "Jets" things, the Dolphins don't have to worry about being in the basement of the AFC East, but that also means they will not draft in front of the Jets unless they get a trade done. New York is expected to draft a quarterback this year in round one. That will make it an interesting draft situation in 2027 when they will likely end up in the top-5 again.