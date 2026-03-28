Tom Pelissero delivers the message that Dolphins fans needed to hear

The Miami Dolphins are not looking like a team to beat this year. Fans know what's coming, and they can only hope that the light at the end of the tunnel will be brighter than the one they saw in 2019.

After hiring a new GM and HC from outside the organization, Stephen Ross is banking on the history of Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan to turn the team around. Ross has to have patience, and so do all the fans.

Tom Pelissero recently joined Marisa Marino on the Dolphins Talk Podcast and offered insight into how long fans will need to wait.

NFL insider gives Miami Dolphins fans hope as they continue rebuilding the team

Miami will kick off the Sullivan draft era with 11 selections in April's draft. He has seven selections in the first three rounds. More than enough for the team's initial roster makeover.

"Circle 2028 on your calendar. There going to learn how to play. You're going to get to see this thing grow. Like we watched the Lions grow, once upon a time, the Seahawks grow. That's the vision of how they want to grow it. So enjoy the ride!" Tom Pelissero

He also pointed out that it is better to go 4-13 with the hope of eventually becoming 13-4 than to be 8-9 every year. There is a lot of truth to that. Teams that are perpetually stuck in the middle find it harder to get out of that funk, and typically they eventually slide down instead of up.

What will be interesting to see coming out of this year's draft will be how many selections he manages to line up for 2027. These first two drafts are critical for Sullivan and the Dolphins. By the time Miami is expected to be ready to compete, these players will be the base of the roster.

Sullivan isn't just drafting players that he hopes will be good; he is drafting players he hopes can become leaders that will facilitate the building of a new culture.

2028 seems so far away, but at least there is something to look forward to. The Dolphins' biggest challenge is to find sustainability. Dolphins fans want a winner, but they don't need a one-off run to the Super Bowl. Miami tried that in 2023, and we see how that not only failed, but was not replicable the following year.