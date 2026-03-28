Dolphins ignore glaring WR need early in latest 3 round NFL mock draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching, questions about how the Miami Dolphins will take advantage of an unheard of seven top 100 picks is one of the biggest stories in the NFL. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is undoubtedly feeling the pressure of managing his first draft, and having this much capital only increases expectations from fans and the media.

After an offseason dominated by cuts and trades to trim the fat from the roster left behind by former GM Chris Grier, the Dolphins are left with no shortage of major needs. On one hand, it makes almost any draft plan defensible, as they could use their top picks in multiple ways and still greatly improve their future outlook. Ever since trading away star receiver Jaylen Waddle, however, finding passing targets for new quarterback Malik Willis could be at the very top of Sullivan's to-do list.

Or will it?

Based on his past as a long-time member of the Green Bay Packers organization, Sullivan may very well view receiver as a position where he can find impactful players later in the draft. In my latest 3-round mock draft, I put that theory to the test.

3-round Miami Dolphins mock draft beefs up secondary, trenches in favor of weapons for Malik Willis

Round 1 | Pick 11: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

To kick things off, Miami adds one of the best athletes in the entire 2026 class. Spencer Fano had a strong career at Utah as a starter at both left and right tackle, starting all but one of his 37 career games. He is one of the most, if not the most, fluid and natural movers at the tackle spot in the entire class, and he has all the traits you look for in a franchise OT.

His smaller frame and lack of elite length (32 1/8" arms at the NFL Combine) could make teams wary of his ability to stick at tackle at the next level, but he should be a fantastic guard (or even center) in a worst-case scenario. For a Dolphins team still in desperate need of difference makers up front, this pick would make a ton of sense.

Round 1 | Pick 30: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

With their second first-round pick via the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins address the gaping hole at boundary corner with Tennessee's Colton Hood. Hood has become a popular pick at 30th overall in recent mock drafts, and I followed suit for good reason. He is well built at 6'0", 193 pounds, and he was one of the top performers at the NFL Combine in both the drills and the athletic testing.

Hood hasn't gotten as much attention as his teammate Jermod McCoy, but he played his way into first-round consideration in 2025 while McCoy missed the season due to injury. Fans may be hoping that a receiver falls into Miami's lap at pick 30, but they will have to wait a bit longer in this scenario.

Round 2 | Pick 43: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

With their third of three top 50 picks, the Dolphins grab a rising power rusher to pair with Chop Robinson off the edge. Missouri's Zion Young has steadily risen up draft analysts' boards since the end of a strong final season for the Tigers in 2025.

He is a dominant run defender who saw a big jump in his pass rush production last season, and his play strength and physical play style would perfectly complement the finesse and speed of Robinson. Young may never end up as a true No. 1 EDGE, but he would easily be the most talented player in the room outside of Robinson if he ends up in South Beach.

Round 3 | Pick 75: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

The Dolphins finally take their first swing at adding help for Malik Willis and the passing game. Georgia State receiver Ted Hurst is one of the more polarizing players in the 2026 class. He was dominant at a lower level of competition, with back-to-back 900-yard seasons and 15 touchdowns over that time. He showed at the Senior Bowl that he can play with the big boys, hauling in multiple incredible receptions throughout the week.

However, teams may be wary of his slender frame (6'4", 206 pounds) and occasional struggles with drops (career 9.7% drop rate according to Pro Football Focus). Still, his testing at the NFL Combine and highlight-reel moments should be enough for teams to make him a Day 2 selection. In Miami, he would have the chance to compete for a starting spot right away, and he could become a sensational deep threat for Willis.

Round 3 | Pick 87: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Back to the receiver well we go just 12 picks later, and this time it's a more polished and experienced prospect. UConn's Skyler Bell was a revelation in 2025, finishing in the top five in yards (1,282) and touchdowns (13) among all FBS receivers. He is a shifty, explosive pass catcher who can line up both outside and in the slot, making him the perfect fit for a Dolphins team without a definitive No. 1 target.

Bell doesn't have the highest upside by any means, but he would be ready to contribute right away for a team that desperately needs immediate impact players at the position.

Round 3 | Pick 90: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

With receiver addressed with consecutive picks, the Dolphins look to add more youth and athleticism to their secondary with South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore. Kilgore is listed as a safety by most draft sites, but his true calling card at the collegiate level was his ability to play in the slot.

At 6'1" and 210 pounds, Kilgore fits the mold of the big, physical slot defenders that have become popular across the NFL. While he can also play a traditional safety role if need be, thanks to his athleticism and ball skills, head coach Jeff Hafley would likely view him as a bigger, more explosive version of Javon Bullard, whom he coached in Green Bay.

Round 3 | Pick 94: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Last but not least, Miami adds a dynamic, tough-minded athlete at the tight end spot. Georgia's Oscar Delp was very underutilized as a receiver in Athens, with just 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns across four seasons. Despite that lack of production, his intensity as a blocker and incredible athleticism were clear as day on film.

His fit with the Dolphins would be seamless, as he and Greg Dulcich would form a highly athletic duo that complements each other perfectly. Dulcich will never be mistaken as a true blocking tight end, but Delp could handle that role and free up Dulcich to be the primary receiver initially. Over time, however, I believe Delp could play his way into being a true three-down weapon who way outperforms his college production at the next level.