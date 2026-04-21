Final 2026 mock draft gives Dolphins a core fans can believe in

The Miami Dolphins roster rebuild will officially kick off on Thursday night when Jon-Eric Sullivan begins putting his fingerprints on the Dolphins roster.

The GM has stressed since the day he arrived that the focus of this regime will be to draft and develop its roster. That starts tonight when Miami will open Sullivan's first draft as an NFL GM with two picks in round one.

On day two, Sullivan will have as many as five more selections to make on Friday night, but he could have more if the right offer comes across his phone line. We dove into what we believe will play out for Sullivan and the Dolphins. Our final mock draft of the 2026 season.

Miami Dolphins give Malik Willis the protection he needs to start the 2026 draft

Round 1 | Pick 11: Spencer Fano - OT/G - Utah

It would be great to sit here and think the Dolphins will draft a top CB or WR, but Sullivan knows that your team is only going to go as far as the offensive line will allow. The Dolphins have a problem at RT, where Austin Jackson is looking at one final season with the team. Fano can play inside and then move out to RT in 2027.

PhinPhanatic writers predictions for pick 11

Dante Walker - Francis Mauigoa - OT - University of Miami



If Francis Mauigoa, arguably the best offensive lineman in the class, fell to No. 11, Jon-Eric Sullivan should make the pick with the quickness of a De’Von Achane cut. Mauigoa can slot in at guard in 2026, before taking over at right tackle in 2027, when the oft-injured Austin Jackson likely moves on. The pick would set Miami up with bookend tackles for the next decade-plus.

Eric Frosbutter - let the Cowboys decide



The Giants' trade of Dexter Lawrence will shake up the draft board significantly. I strongly believe the Giants will take Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson, which would allow a top player to fall to Miami at 11. I'm confident that at least one of the Miami Hurricanes' prospects -- Francis Mauigoa or Rueben Bain Jr. -- will still be on the board.



I'd take a chance on Bain's upside. However, if I'm Jon-Eric Sullivan, and both are available to me at pick 11, I'm calling up Dallas to see if they want to move up one spot and let them decide for me while we pick up additional capital.

Matt Fitzgerald - Monroe Freeling - OT - Georgia



Like Utah’s Spencer Fano, Georgia standout Monroe Freeling has experience at both tackle spots. Just not as much time on task. Although he lags behind Fano technique-wise, Freeling has more functional strength, comparable elite athleticism, and a higher ceiling. He’s a mild risk with immense reward, and a superior option to someone like, say, Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor at No. 30.

Shayne Kubas - Francis Mauigoa - OT - Miami (Fl)

If I know anything about what a former Green Bay Packers executive will want to do with his first pick as a GM, it's taking a trench player. Mauigoa happens to be the player I think makes sense here, but you could insert any number of versatile linemen in this spot without much pushback from me.

Round 1 | Pick 30: Traded to the Cardinals

There is growing speculation that the Cardinals could look to jump back into round one and take Ty Simpson. It would make sense for the Dolphins to explore this opportunity. Miami would get the Cardinals' 2nd-round pick in round two and potentially a 2027 draft pick as well. Sullivan moving down a few spots won't hurt his options. I think the Dolphins will trade with the Cardinals, but the compensation is hard to say. I have them giving up the 30th and 151 (5th-round) picks for 34 and the Cardinals' 3rd-round pick in 2027.

PhinPhanatic writers predictions for pick 30

Dante Walker - Colton Hood - CB - Tennessee



With their second first-round selection, Miami nabs a foundational piece for Jeff Hafley’s defense. Hood is only 21 years old with one year of starting experience. Fortunately, the Dolphins have time to develop him. At 6’0” with a 9.65 RAS, he fits Jon-Eric Sullivan’s type to a T.

Eric Frosbutter - Trade predicted



For the sake of selecting a player, I'll go with Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.

Matt Fitzgerald - D'Angelo Ponds - CB - Indiana



Most teams targeting D’Angelo Ponds will be content to wait until early in the second round. Miami has the luxury of surplus draft capital to take a flier on him sooner. Ponds is a sure tackler, a freak athlete who’s sticky in coverage, and a nuisance at the catch point. He’s the classic prospect teams will talk themselves out of, then kick themselves over in retrospect.

Shayne Kubas - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - S - Toledo

Jeff Hafley seemed to love having versatile safeties while in Green Bay, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren certainly qualifies as such.

Round 2 | Pick 34 (from Arizona): Denzel Boston - WR - Washington

Sullivan is likely to take more than one WR on day two, and the only way that doesn't happen is if he drafts one in the first round. At 6'3" and 212 pounds, the Dolphins are going to get a great route-running WR who may have the best hands in this class.

Round 2 | Pick 43: Chris Johnson - CB - San Diego State

Cornerback is a major need for the Dolphins. Johnson is only a bit off the Mansoor Delane level, but will progress quickly. Sullivan will have some choices at CB in late round one and early round two, so adding a starter shouldn't be a problem, and Johnson is expected to be a day-one starter at the next level.

Round 3 | Pick 75: Ja'Kobi Lane - WR - USC

The Dolphins continue to build their WR room with guys over 6'. After running with smaller receivers the last four years, a change is inevitable. Lane is a solid prospect with a lot of potential.

Round 3 | Pick 87: Jalon Kilgore - Safety - South Carolina

If Caleb Downs is on the board at 11, I think he is the pick over Fano. If not, Miami can wait until round three, where the talent at the position is quite deep. Kilgore will compete for the starting job in the secondary right away.

Round 3 | Pick 90: Jake Golday - LB - Cincinnati

I will be honest, I don't see Golday being a member of the Dolphins. He is one of my top players in this year's draft, and I would love to see the Dolphins add his versatility to the defense. Golday can play inside, outside, and at the line. Think Andrew Van Ginkel.

Round 3 | Pick 94: Tristin Leigh - OT/G - Clemson

Miami needs to double up at CB, but the prospects are thinner at the end of round three. At 6'6", Leigh is a strong offensive lineman who can play outside or inside. He brings depth and a message to Jonah Savaiinaea. With RT Austin Jackson's inability to stay healthy, adding another OT/G prospect makes sense.

Round 4 | Pick 130: Max Llewellyn - Edge rusher - Iowa

If Sullivan wants guys who love football, Llewellyn is that guy. A mid-round steal in this year's draft, many see the Iowa prospect as a bona fide NFL-caliber defensive end.

Round 5 | Pick 151: Traded to Cardinals as part of pick 30 trade

Round 7 | Pick 227: Preston Hodge - CB - Colorado

Hodge has development potential and in the 7th round, the reward is far greater than any risk.

Round 7 | Pick 238: Caden Curry - Edge - Ohio State

Adding more depth to the edge makes sense for Sullivan. It's a thin position for the Dolphins.

Overall impressions

Miami needs to come out of this draft with at least one starter at CB, two WRs, and an edge rusher. They need to build for the future along the offensive line as well. At some point, the Dolphins will make another trade or two. They do not have a 6th round pick this year, and it's hard to imagine Sullivan waiting it out.

There is likely to be a focus on 2027 draft pick acquisitions as well. If the Dolphins can move around in the third round, they may, given the number of draft picks they have.