First impressions of Malik Willis has Dolphins fans craving more

The Miami Dolphins are officially playing football. It might be preseason, but for fans, it's a breath of fresh air to see them back on the field.

All eyes were going to be on Malik Willis. Miami's new quarterback has had some ups and downs throughout camp, but over the last week, he has stepped it up as he started to get more comfortable in Bobby Slowik's system.

Willis took the first series of Miami's exhibition opener, and his performance is giving fans a reason to believe in the direction the team is going. Willis was sharp, even if he was going against the Commanders' backups.

Malik Willis was in complete control of the Miami Dolphins offense against the Commanders

The expectations for the Dolphins, including Willis, are not high. Fans who have seen nothing more than a social media clip of Willis want to see his mechanics, decision-making, ability to move around in the pocket, and accuracy. They got their first look early against the Commanders

Willis took the opening drive down the field for a touchdown. The QB showed great accuracy and touch on the football, but he also showed his ability to leave the pocket and buy time. The Dolphins used rollouts and heavily leaned on Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas.

Douglas made a spectacular deep catch on the drive, showing every bit of what people have been talking about throughout camp.

When Willis wasn't throwing the ball, they were getting chunk yards from De'Von Achane, who surprisingly was on the field.

Willis' lone incompletion should have been one. A deep throw downfield to Douglas was caught, but the receiver's foot was out of bounds.

Initial reactions are all positive. Willis had great command of the offense and looked comfortable. He showed off a big arm as well, but it was his movement around the pocket that stood out as well. He had two runs on the drive, giving fans a quick glimpse of what he might bring to the offense.

Miami's opening drive went for 93 yards on a whopping 14 plays that started deep on their own side of the field. They took just over 7:00 minutes off the clock.

It's important to note that while the Commanders' defense was without many of their starters, the Dolphins' offensive line kept Willis clean and gave Achane plenty of lanes to get through. Miami ran on both sides of center with positive success.