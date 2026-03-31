First round CB prospect's injury could force Dolphins to rethink draft plans

The Miami Dolphins need cornerback help in a big way. The NFL Draft will provide them with at least one option, if not more. One potential prospect could slide into the second round after a private workout resulted in him leaving the field.

Avieon Terrell is expected to be taken in the first round of next month's draft. After sitting out the Clemson Pro-Day due to the hamstring issue, Terrell held a private workout on Monday. It didn't go according to plan.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, a projected first-round pick in next month’s draft, aggravated his hamstring injury today on the first run of his private pro day at Clemson. https://t.co/R0JccTJG5M pic.twitter.com/bpwKA5XExb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2026

Potential Miami Dolphins draft target Avieon Terrell aggravates hamstring injury

Terrell was unable to record a 40-yard time due to the hamstring issue. With a blend of quickness and athleticism, the Clemson corner has been consistently listed as one of the top corners in this year's class. Without testing numbers, however, it could impact his stock.

Jon-Eric Sullivan has repeatedly said that injury histories will be taken into account. A hamstring isn't horrible, and Terrell will heal just fine, but should there be cause for mild concern?

Soft-tissue injuries have been a plague on the Dolphins for more than a decade. Let's face it, many fans wonder if the training staff shouldn't be replaced. Bringing in a guy who already has an injury like this could become a problem.

Miami has to be careful with its draft picks, especially in the first round. While they won't take him off their board, drafting him with the 30th overall pick might be too much of a risk if he falls that far.

The Dolphins have been linked to LSU's Mansoor Delane, and there are many across the media who believe Jermod McCoy could also be an option. McCoy could have been the top CB in this year's class if not for tearing his ACL in early January of 2025. He missed the entire season as a result.

There is a lot to like about Terrell. He can play on the boundary or in the slot. He has a football mentality and plays bigger than his smallish frame. He needs to improve in several areas, specifically in run support, where he struggles against physical runners.

Miami will be looking at cornerback with its first three draft picks. If Delane is off the board, they will more than likely look at a different position. Working in their favor are the prospects expected to go in the second round. The drop off isn't horrible, which also plays into Terrell's injury situation.

There is enough tape not to scare off many teams, but while his eagerness to improve his draft status is commendable, it may have hurt it instead.