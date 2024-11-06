Former Dolphins assistant coach is coming back to the NFL at the age of 72
By Brian Miller
Norv Turner is 72 years old and has been away from football since 2019; that in and of itself is a bit surprising, but now, he is making a return to the league.
The former Miami Dolphins assistant coach is taking a job with the Las Vegas Raiders as a consultant for the offense. According to a report, his son, Scott Turner, is expected to become the new offensive coordinator.
Turner returning to the NFL shouldn't be all that surprising, given the fact many coaches don't leave the sport well into their 70s, especially coaches.
Norv Turner isn't the only former Dolphins coach to land a new opportunity
It follows the New Orleans Saints' decision to fire head coach Dennis Allen, who will be replaced by another former Dolphins coach, Darren Rizzi, as the interim HC for the remainder of the year.
The Dolphins had Turner running their offense from 2002 to 2003, and he served as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2018 to 2019. He has served as an OC in some capacity from 2006 to 2019. His last head coaching gig was with the Raiders in 2004, a two-year stint.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is on a ride-or-die rollercoaster with general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel, and they are determined, at least verbally, to make a run at the postseason with what would need to be a nine-game winning streak. In other words, Miami won't fire special teams coach Danny Crossman any time soon, either.
Miami will head to Los Angeles for a Monday night game in Week 10 before returning home to face the returning Norv Turner and the Raiders in Week 11. Both games are must-win for the Dolphins, and of the two, the Raiders are clearly the easier team to beat, at least on paper.