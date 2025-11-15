Former Dolphins coach twists a knife in fans' souls with Jaelan Phillips comments

The Miami Dolphins didn't have a lot of options when it came to Jaelan Phillips. They could keep him and let him hit free agency, or trade him as they did to the Eagles. They could have also handed him an extension that may have further become a cap burden. Fans have been mixed.

Dolphins fans were not overly thrilled with the trade, but it made sense, and for the most part, those same fans knew it was a smart decision. The move made sense for the Eagles as well. Vic Fangio knows Phillips and what he can bring, so much so that he knew exactly what he was buying.

"When you shop at Nordstrom, you get good stuff," Fangio said of Phillips.

Ex-Dolphins HC Vic Fangio knows he got a bargain with Jaelan Phillips and he isn't hiding it

The quote from Fangio is a double-edged stab to the heart of Dolphins fans, who know Phillips is good, and had his injury history not been what it was, he may still be in a Miami uniform, or the compensation would have been higher.

The second side of that blade is the fact that Dolphins fans are still listening to Fangio talk. The former Dolphins DC, now two years removed, took the Eagles to a Super Bowl last year with the best defense in the league, and has them on pace for a potential return in 2025. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are just glad they finally saw a defense show up against the Bills.

Phillips had a great first game to start his Eagles career, but Fangio also knows what he does well and what he doesn't. Getting pressure on a quarterback is easy; taking them down to the ground has been his struggle. Fangio put in the right places to make plays, and he delivered, just not with the sacks.

The Dolphins didn't skip a beat without him against the Bills, and that is at least a consolation. Chop Robinson will return this week in Spain to face the Commanders, and that too will help lessen the blow of losing Phillips.

It would just be nice to stop hearing about him in the City of Brotherly Love.