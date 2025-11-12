Jaelan Phillips just said what every Dolphins fan knew but didn't want to hear

When the Miami Dolphins traded Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles, it was a move that wasn't unexpected and was good for both sides. Phillips has yet to comment directly about the Dolphins since his departure, at least not publicly.

After he arrived in Philadelphia, Phillips said, "There is no place I would rather be." Miami fans didn't care for the comments but understood. What else was he going to say? On Monday night, the former Dolphins first-round pick made his Eagles debut and went better than even he could have expected.

Following the game, Phillips spoke to reporters, and while he didn't try to insult his former team, he brought to light something Dolphins fans have known but didn't want to admit openly.

Jaelan Phillips points out the big difference between Dolphins and Eagles

"The biggest thing I noticed was just no panic," Phillips said of the Eagles' 10-7 win over the Packers on Monday night. "The whole entire time, there was just utmost confidence on both sides of the ball. It felt really good to be in that environment."

That shouldn't come as a surprise.

The Dolphins' locker room culture isn't great. No, the players have not quit on Mike McDaniel, but there is a clear lack of leadership on the team. When Phillips mentioned the "environment," it was a direct shot at what is lacking in South Florida.

For the past two years, Miami has been chasing a winning culture it can’t seem to sustain. That failure rests on former GM Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and the players. The Dolphins made another offseason push to change the narrative, but it’s beginning to feel like an annual ritual.

Phillips may be celebrating a big Eagles win in Green Bay, but Miami has shown it is not throwing in the towel either. Fresh off a massive victory over the Bills, the locker room exploded with positive vibes, and even McDaniel got in a lick on Bills fans by trolling them in South Beach.

The Dolphins have a lot of work to do before they establish a culture defined by winning. Phillips is correct in stating that the Philly locker room has no panic and internal confidence. Miami can only hope to replicate that in the near future. Building on its Week 10 win over the Bills is a great place to start.