Former Dolphins experiment may not make it out of another training camp

The Miami Dolphins have churned through a great deal of speedy running backs in the last few years, especially during a Brian Flores regime when their was minimal ground game success to be found. Salvon Ahmed looked to be a solution to this problem, but he flamed out.

Ahmed is sticking around in the pros, as he has latched on with the Indianapolis Colts following a four-season stint in Miami. However, fans who want to see Ahmed get one more shot in blue and white might be left disappointed when they look at the depth chart he will have to climb up.

The top three spots on the roster are locked in. Former All-Pro Jonathan Taylor will start, former Chicago Bears producer Khalil Herbert will back him up, and fifth-round rookie DJ Giddens will be behind him as the third string. Ahmed will be competing with holdover Tyler Goodson and undrafted free agent Ulysses Bentley IV.

Former Miami Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed might not make Colts roster

Ahmed is an undersized running back who doesn't weigh 200 pounds and is generously listed at 5-11. Still, he was a reliable college contributor at Washington, running for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons with the Huskies.

College scouts were a big fan of his speed and playmaking ability in the open field, but they also noticed that it might be tough for a team to commit to him long-term due to his inability to block at a high level, struggles with vision in between the tackles, and small frame making him a very limited player.

Ahmed went undrafted in 2020, but he managed to eventually crack Miami's roster and run for 319 yards and three touchdowns during his six-game rookie season. However, fellow Husky running back Myles Gaskin received a much bigger role than Ahmed in 2021, and he was thrown to the bottom of the depth chart.

Ahmed would survive until the 2024 season, when he was let go by a team that has found some major upgrades in the form of De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Ahmed managed to link back up with the Denver Broncos, but he never played a game with them before being released and joining Indy.

Ahmed needs to start showing that he can play fast, as he is quickly running out of road when it comes to being a professional running back.