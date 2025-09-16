Former Dolphins fan-favorite gets worst possible news after Week 2

To many NFL fans, this year seems to have more season-ending and lengthy recovery-type injuries. Now, a former Miami Dolphins fan-favorite may miss a big chunk of the season as well.

Robert Hunt has been nothing short of outstanding since joining the Panthers as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season. His first year with the Panthers earned him a Pro Bowl, but on Sunday in week two, Hunt tore his bicep and was placed on injured reserve.

Hunt isn't ruled out for the entire season just yet, but his recovery is likely going to last longer than the four-week return window.

Robert Hunt's injury reminds Dolphins fans just how much of an impact he could've had in Miami

The Dolphins opted not to keep Hunt despite his reliability and consistency. For four years, Hunt was an asset and one of the best offensive linemen on the roster.

Despite taking Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, fans have wondered if Miami's cheap approach to fixing the line may have been served by dumping the money into Hunt. Chris Grier gave big contracts to Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, and then gave more money to Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey. They could've given some of that money to Hunt.

Hunt remains well-liked by the Dolphins fan base, and is one of a few players, like Andrew Van Ginkel, who isn't rooted against. The Pro Bowl guard has only missed six games in his career, but that will change this year.

The Dolphins offered Hunt an extension during the 2023 season, but Hunt turned it down, and it was reported to be a lot lower than he had expected. He chose to bet on himself, and it paid off.

After failing to extend Hunt, the Dolphins immediately signed Austin Jackson to a contract extension. He missed most of 2024 and is currently on IR, along with right guard James Daniels.

